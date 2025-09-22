 Noah Cyrus To Return To Australia With Living Room-Intimate Sonic Journey This November - Noise11.com
Noah Cyrus Press Photo

Noah Cyrus Press Photo

Noah Cyrus To Return To Australia With Living Room-Intimate Sonic Journey This November

by Noise11.com on September 23, 2025

in News

American singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus will return to Australia this November for her first shows on local soil in more than five years. The tour will celebrate her latest album I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me with a run of headline dates across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, alongside an appearance at the Changing Tides Festival in Kiama.

The Australian tour will begin at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Thursday 20 November, before Cyrus heads to the Changing Tides Festival in Kiama on Saturday 22 November. She then performs at Sydney’s Roundhouse on Sunday 23 November, before wrapping up the run at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Monday 24 November.

I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me is Cyrus’s second studio album, following her acclaimed 2022 debut The Hardest Part. The new record, co-produced with Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, shifts her sound deeper into Americana, indie folk and country traditions. With pedal steel, banjo, mandolin, dulcimer, cello and acoustic guitars framing her voice, the songs balance hushed intimacy with soaring, emotional release.

Family is woven throughout the album. “Apple Tree” features her late grandfather Ron Cyrus reciting a hymn written by her great-grandfather Eldon Lindsey Cyrus, which also inspired the album’s title. Noah also revisits her father Billy Ray Cyrus’s very first composition, “With You”. Her brother Braison contributes “Don’t Put It All On Me”, which Noah performs alongside Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. Country superstar Blake Shelton appears on “New Country”, while rising star Ella Langley guests on “Way Of The World”.

Speaking about the collection, Noah said, “I want this album to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That’s something I feel so heavily when I listen to music. We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this collection of songs was made with that in mind.”

Cyrus has grown into a seasoned live performer since her early singles introduced her as more than the younger sister of Miley. She has supported Justin Bieber on tour and appeared on the bill at Coachella, Stagecoach and OUTLOUD. On stage, she transforms her confessional, reflective songs into a live experience that is at once deeply personal and electrifying.

Tickets
Secret Sounds Presale begins at 10am local time on Thursday 25 September.
General public on sale opens at 11am local time on Friday 26 September.

Noah Cyrus Australia 2025 – Tour Dates
Thu 20 Nov – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Sat 22 Nov – Changing Tides Festival, Kiama
Sun 23 Nov – Roundhouse, Sydney
Mon 24 Nov – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

