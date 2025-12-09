 Raul Malo of The Mavericks Dies At Age 60 - Noise11.com
Raul Malo of The Mavericks

Raul Malo of The Mavericks

Raul Malo of The Mavericks Dies At Age 60

by Paul Cashmere on December 10, 2025

in News

Raul Malo, the Miami-born vocalist who reshaped modern country and Americana through his work with The Mavericks, has died in Houston at age 60. Malo passed away on 8 December 2025 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer. His death brings to a close a career that spanned more than three decades and produced one of the most distinctive voices in American music.

Malo, born Raul Francisco Martínez-Malo Jr on 7 August 1965, grew up in a Cuban immigrant household rich with the sounds of boleros, classic pop, and traditional Latin music. That cultural mix became the foundation for a career defined by stylistic range, emotional intensity, and a willingness to move beyond genre borders.

Malo’s family settled in Miami, where he discovered the voices that shaped his musical future. Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley, and Johnny Cash were early influences, and their imprint remained visible throughout his career. By the late 1980s, Malo and bassist Robert Reynolds were performing in various Miami outfits, sharing a desire to create a band driven by original songs rather than covers.

That impulse led to the formation of The Mavericks in 1989 with drummer Paul Deakin and guitarist Ben Peeler. The group’s first shows took place in rock-leaning Miami venues, which provided the band with the freedom to experiment. They released an independent debut in 1990, all written by Malo, and the record caught the attention of MCA Nashville.

Once signed, The Mavericks found quick momentum. Their major-label releases, including From Hell To Paradise and What A Crying Shame, showcased Malo’s towering voice and the group’s ability to fuse country, Tex-Mex, Latin rhythms, and vintage pop. Between 1992 and 2000, the band charted a series of hits such as What A Crying Shame, O What A Thrill, and All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down, the latter featuring Tex-Mex icon Flaco Jiménez.

They earned multiple Grammy, Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music awards, while their albums achieved gold and platinum certifications. Malo’s songwriting, often created with Kostas or Al Anderson, became central to the group’s success, and his voice was frequently singled out for its clarity, power, and emotional depth.

Following the band’s split in 2000, Malo launched a solo career that highlighted his wide-ranging musical interests. He explored traditional pop, Latin music, acoustic balladry, and progressive country textures. He also joined the acclaimed supergroup Los Super Seven from 2001, contributing to their border-blending approach.
During this period, he wrote Rick Trevino’s hit In My Dreams, produced albums for other artists, and continued touring internationally. Malo’s solo catalogue broadened his reputation as an artist unbound by conventional genre lines.

The Mavericks reformed twice, first in 2003, then permanently in 2011 with Malo, Deakin, Eddie Perez, and Jerry Dale McFadden. Their second reunion marked a creative resurgence. Albums such as In Time, Mono, Brand New Day, and Play The Hits demonstrated the group’s continuing vitality, with Grammy nominations and international tours reinforcing their standing.

By the mid-2010s, The Mavericks had created their own label, Mono Mundo, giving Malo full control of their recordings and releasing a string of acclaimed projects that blended cumbia, Tex-Mex, pop, Americana, and rockabilly.

Malo revealed his cancer diagnosis in June 2024. He continued touring until his health declined in September 2025, forcing the cancellation of remaining dates. When the disease progressed to leptomeningeal involvement, he relocated from Nashville to Houston for treatment at MD Anderson.

Tribute concerts held at the Ryman Auditorium on 5 and 6 December 2025 proceeded while Malo remained hospitalised in Houston. He died three days later. Malo is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty, and their sons Dino, Victor, and Max.

Raul Malo’s work transformed the landscape of Americana and alternative country. His voice, equally capable of sweeping operatic drama and intimate warmth, became The Mavericks’ signature. Few artists have blended genres with such confidence, and even fewer have done so while maintaining a voice instantly recognisable from the first note.
His influence will remain present in the generation of musicians who embraced broader palettes because Malo did so first. The Mavericks’ catalogue, anchored by Malo’s writing and vocals, stands as a testament to artistic bravery and cultural openness.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

I’m With Her performing live during the Kansas City recordings
I’m With Her Release New Live Ep As Grammy Momentum Builds

I'm With Her have released a new three track live EP titled Songs From The Stage: Kansas City, a concise document of the group's 2025 tour and a fresh reminder of the vocal power that has defined the trio since their formation in 2014. The EP captures standout songs from their recently Grammy nominated album Wild And Clear And Blue, including the celebrated single Ancient Light which is nominated for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

3 days ago
Foy Vance portrait by Gregg Houston singing into microphone, intimate live-style portrait.
Foy Vance Debuts “I Think I Preferred The Question” And Embraces The Beauty Of Not Knowing

Foy Vance has opened a new chapter with the release of his latest single, I Think I Preferred The Question, out now through Rounder Records. The track finds the Northern Ireland-born, Scotland-based songwriter leaning into uncertainty, using that tension as creative fuel. Produced by Brit Award winner Ethan Johns, whose credits span Paul McCartney to Ray LaMontagne, the single reflects Vance's continuing pursuit of candour, truth and human complexity.

5 days ago
Uncle Lucius perform live at Gruene Hall during the recording of Live In ‘25.
Uncle Lucius Capture Texas Soul On New Live Album ‘Live In ‘25′

Austin's roots-driven Americana rock outfit Uncle Lucius will release a new live album, Live In ‘25, on 21 November 2025. The project documents two sold-out performances at Texas landmark Gruene Hall, a setting that has shaped the band's evolution for close to two decades. The shows yielded a collection that spans the group's catalogue, includes four new songs, and salutes the long history of Texas songwriting.

November 25, 2025
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings performing live with acoustic guitars during their Australian tour
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Announce Australian Tour Leg For 2026

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will return to Australia in February and March 2026 for a second run of their Woodland tour following a completely sold-out stretch earlier this year. After packing the Sydney Opera House across three nights and filling Hamer Hall in Melbourne across five performances, the Americana folk icons will once again bring their acclaimed two-guitar, two-voice format to Australian audiences.

November 11, 2025
Lucinda Williams World Gone Wrong
Lucinda Williams To Release ‘World’s Gone Wrong’ In January 2026

Lucinda Williams is set to deliver one of the most politically charged and emotionally raw albums of her career with World's Gone Wrong, arriving 23 January 2026 through her own Highway 20 Records label. The record continues Williams' lifelong habit of holding up a mirror to American life - this time reflecting on division, resilience and the fight to stay human when the world feels anything but.

October 31, 2025
Valerie June Reimagines Chuck Berry’s Maybellene
Valerie June Reimagines Chuck Berry’s ‘Maybellene’ Ahead Of His 100th Birthday

As the countdown begins toward what would have been Chuck Berry's 100th birthday in 2026, acclaimed American singer-songwriter Valerie June has released a reimagined version of Berry's pioneering 1955 hit Maybellene to mark the song's 70th anniversary.

October 18, 2025
Mike Patton and The Avett Brothers announce new collaborative project AVTT/PTTN.
The Avett Brothers And Mike Patton Turn Up The Heat With “Heaven’s Breath” From New Album AVTT/PTTN

The Avett Brothers have teamed up with genre-bending icon Mike Patton for one of 2025's most unexpected collaborations, delivering a new single “Heaven's Breath” ahead of their joint album AVTT/PTTN, due 14 November through Thirty Tigers, Ramseur Records and Ipecac Recordings.

October 16, 2025