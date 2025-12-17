Robbie Cavanagh Announces Inaugural Australian Tour With Special Double And Triple Bills - Noise11.com

Manchester-born singer-songwriter Robbie Cavanagh is set to make his long-awaited Australian debut this February and March, performing a series of solo shows and unique collaborative line-ups ahead of his appearance at Port Fairy Folk Festival.

Cavanagh has quickly become one of the UK’s most compelling contemporary folk artists. Drawing from deep Americana traditions, his weathered vocals and emotionally rich songwriting have earned him international acclaim. His songs blend old-soul sensibilities with a fresh perspective, offering audiences music that feels urgent, intimate and distinctly personal.

Since releasing his acclaimed third album Tough Love, Cavanagh has toured extensively across the UK, Europe, the USA and Canada, performing at major festivals including Cambridge Folk Festival, Celtic Connections, Black Deer Festival, AmericanaFest (US & UK) and Folk Alliance International. His compositions have been recorded by artists including Jim Lauderdale, Fairground Attraction and Laura Oakes, and he has shared stages with The Wood Brothers, Kristian Bush and The Shires.

The Australian tour will feature a mix of solo performances and curated double and triple bills. Cavanagh will share the stage with kindred folk artists from both the UK and Australia, giving fans a rare opportunity to experience multiple acclaimed songwriters in intimate settings.

Select shows will include Karen Lee Andrews, an Australian roots and blues powerhouse whose music is shaped by gospel, blues and Polynesian heritage, and Blair Dunlop, an award-winning UK singer-songwriter known for his expressive guitar work and lyrical maturity. Dan Webster & Emily Lawler, a UK duo blending folk, roots and Americana with intricate harmonies and fiddle work, will also join Cavanagh on stage for select performances.

The tour culminates at the Port Fairy Folk Festival, where Cavanagh will perform multiple shows as part of one of Australia’s most respected folk gatherings, marking a milestone in his international touring career.

Tour Dates And Venues

The tour opens on February 20 at Little Sisters, Sisters Beach, with a solo show. On February 21, Cavanagh will appear at Avoca Beach Theatre as part of the Summer Sessions, a free event. A free-entry solo performance follows at The Junkyard, Maitland on February 22.

Double bills will see him join Dan Webster & Emily Lawler at Butchers Brew, Sydney on February 25, Karen Lee Andrews at Northcote Social Club on February 26 and Odessa at Leavers, Creswick on February 27. A special triple bill with Karen Lee Andrews and Blair Dunlop takes place at Archies Creek Hotel on February 28.

Robbie Cavanagh hails from Manchester, UK, and has earned a reputation as a contemporary folk and Americana songwriter with a rare ability to blend old-soul depth with a modern voice. Winner of the Whispering Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award at the Americana Music Association UK Awards, he delivers performances that are intimate, honest and musically deep.

Blair Dunlop is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist recognised for his expressive guitar work, evolving artistic vision and lyrical maturity. His latest release, Out of the Rain, received critical acclaim and BBC Radio 2 playlisting, reinforcing his status as one of the UK’s leading contemporary folk artists.

Karen Lee Andrews has built a two-decade career as one of Australia’s most compelling roots and blues performers. She draws from blues, gospel and roots traditions, and her commanding live presence has been showcased at WOMADelaide, Woodford Folk Festival and Bluesfest. Andrews is set to release her new album Survival in 2025.

Dan Webster & Emily Lawler bring a vibrant folk and Americana sound from the UK, blending warm vocal harmonies with dynamic musicianship. Lawler’s fiddle and Webster’s guitar craft performances ranging from intimate ballads to uplifting festival moments, earning them praise as one of the UK’s most engaging contemporary folk duos.

Robbie Cavanagh’s Australian tour promises a compelling introduction to a songwriter whose artistry is rooted in authenticity, collaboration and musical depth, providing audiences with performances that are intimate, emotive and unforgettable.

TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY

Fri 20 – Little Sisters, Sisters Beach (Solo)

Sat 21 – Avoca Beach Theatre (Summer Sessions – free event)

Sun 22 – The Junkyard, Maitland (Solo – free entry)

Wed 25 – Butchers Brew, Sydney (Double bill – Dan Webster & Emily Lawler)

Thu 26 – Northcote Social Club (Double bill – Karen Lee Andrews)

Fri 27 – Odessa at Leavers, Creswick (Double bill – Karen Lee Andrews)

Sat 28 – Archies Creek Hotel (Triple bill – Karen Lee Andrews & Blair Dunlop)

MARCH

Sun 1 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave (Double bill – Blair Dunlop)

Wed 4 – Theatre Royal Castlemaine (Triple bill – Karen Lee Andrews & Blair Dunlop)

Thu 5 – Courthouse Theatre, Geelong (Double bill – Karen Lee Andrews)

Fri 6-Mon 9 – Port Fairy Folk Festival

