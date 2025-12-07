 I'm With Her Release New Live Ep As Grammy Momentum Builds - Noise11.com
I’m With Her have released a new three track live EP titled Songs From The Stage: Kansas City, a concise document of the group’s 2025 tour and a fresh reminder of the vocal power that has defined the trio since their formation in 2014. The EP captures standout songs from their recently Grammy nominated album Wild And Clear And Blue, including the celebrated single Ancient Light which is nominated for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

The release arrives as the trio, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, enter the Grammy Awards season with three nominations including Best Folk Album for Wild And Clear And Blue. Their Kansas City recordings reflect the clarity and precision that shaped their rise across the folk and Americana communities, a rise that dates back to their earliest performances at Celtic Connections in 2015.

I’m With Her formed after an inspired meeting of established talents. Each member had already carved a respected career before aligning as a trio. Watkins first came to prominence as a member of Nickel Creek, Jarosz arrived on the national stage as a teenage prodigy on mandolin and banjo, and O’Donovan built her reputation with Crooked Still.

Their shared background created a natural musical fit that developed rapidly after a workshop collaboration at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2014.

Their joint songwriting retreat in Vermont in 2015 produced the first body of work that shaped their debut album See You Around, released in 2018. Their debut earned widespread recognition and set the groundwork for their 2020 Grammy win for Best American Roots Song with Call My Name. That achievement placed the trio firmly at the forefront of contemporary folk.

Songs From The Stage: Kansas City was recorded during their extensive 2025 North American tour which included more than fifty headline dates across the United States. The band performed in major cities including Los Angeles, New York and Nashville. The Kansas City performances capture the trio’s tight vocal blend and instrumental cohesion, elements that have become essential to their live reputation.

The EP highlights the dynamic interplay between Watkins’ violin, Jarosz’s mandolin and O’Donovan’s guitar, a dynamic that thrives in a live environment. The material also reinforces the strength of Wild And Clear And Blue, their second studio album which was released in May 2025 and continues to gain traction through the awards season.

Last month, I’m With Her made their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed Ancient Light. The song also earned Song Of The Year at the Americana Honors & Awards, further elevating its profile as one of the trio’s defining works. They followed the Fallon appearance with a performance of Wild And Clear And Blue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, expanding their reach beyond their core folk audience.

North American Tour Continues Into 2026

16 January 2026, Orlando FL, Steinmetz Hall
17 January 2026, Santa Rosa Beach FL, 30A Songwriter’s Festival
18 January 2026, Ponte Vedra Beach FL, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
29 March 2026, Northampton MA, Back Porch Festival

