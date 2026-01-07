Molly Tuttle Shines On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ahead Of 2026 Molly x Marty Tour - Noise11.com

Molly Tuttle returned to the national spotlight this week with a dynamic performance of her Grammy-nominated single “That’s Gonna Leave A Mark” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The track, up for Best Americana Performance, is drawn from her critically acclaimed album So Long Little Miss Sunshine, which is also nominated for Best Americana Album.

Recognised for its blend of intricate guitar work and genre-blending songwriting, the album was listed among Billboard’s Best Songs of 2025, cementing Tuttle’s reputation as one of contemporary Americana’s most compelling voices.

The California-born guitarist and singer-songwriter, a two-time Grammy winner with five nominations to her name, including Best New Artist in 2023, is widely celebrated for her flatpicking, clawhammer, and crosspicking techniques. Tuttle and her trio wrapped their North American The Highway Knows Tour in December with a sold-out performance at The Fillmore in San Francisco. She capped the year with a hometown New Year’s Eve show at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California.

Tuttle embarks on 2026 with the Molly x Marty: Guitars on Fire – The Cosmic Twang Tour, a collaboration with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. The tour opens on February 5 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and concludes on February 15 in New London, Connecticut, offering fans a rare opportunity to witness two virtuoso acts sharing the stage. Tickets are currently on sale.

So Long Little Miss Sunshine, recorded in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce, marks Tuttle’s fifth full-length release. The album is a personal exploration of self-acceptance and reinvention, featuring a striking cover image of Tuttle in various wigs, reflecting her lifelong journey with alopecia areata, a condition she has lived with since the age of three. Musically, the record expands Tuttle’s sound into pop, rock, and country-infused Americana while keeping her signature guitar work front and centre. The lead single “That’s Gonna Leave A Mark” became her most successful radio track, topping Americana Radio for four weeks and entering the AAA Top 20 at #13, her first charting single in that category. Tuttle also showcased the track on CBS Saturday, coupled with an in-depth profile interview with Anthony Mason.

Molly Rose Tuttle, born January 14, 1993, in Santa Clara, California, began playing guitar at age eight and appeared on stage with her father, Jack Tuttle, at age eleven. She performed in the family band, The Tuttles, and recorded her first album The Old Apple Tree at thirteen. A Berklee College of Music alumna, Tuttle earned merit scholarships for music and composition, as well as the Foundation for Bluegrass Music’s inaugural Hazel Dickens Memorial Scholarship.

Over the years, Tuttle has collaborated with Alison Brown, Sierra Hull, Becky Buller, Billy Strings, and others, while forming supergroups such as the First Ladies of Bluegrass. Her former band, Golden Highway, won Grammys for Crooked Tree and its title track in 2022. In 2025, Tuttle announced a new all-female touring band to support So Long Little Miss Sunshine. Off-stage, she is engaged to Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, with the couple announcing their engagement on December 3, 2025.

With a career spanning bluegrass, Americana, and genre-defying acoustic innovation, Molly Tuttle continues to push boundaries while maintaining the heart and soul of her instrument. So Long Little Miss Sunshine and the upcoming tour promise to highlight both her virtuosity and her remarkable journey of personal resilience.

