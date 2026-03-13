Foy Vance Releases Seventh Album The Wake - Noise11.com

Foy Vance closes a deeply personal creative chapter with The Wake, the seventh album in a decades-long project shaped by the loss of his father.

by Paul Cashmere

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance has released his seventh studio album, The Wake, a project that completes a creative arc he began more than two decades ago following the death of his father.

The album, released through Rounder Records, brings to a close a personal artistic journey Vance set for himself in 1999. After losing his father, a travelling preacher who had moved the family to the American South during Vance’s childhood, the musician resolved to create seven albums, each one informed by the enduring impact of that loss.

Now, 26 years later, The Wake arrives as the final chapter of that self-imposed mission. The title carries symbolic weight, referencing both mourning and reflection, while also suggesting renewal and the possibility of healing. Across its 13 tracks, the album explores the human condition with a mixture of soul, folk and Southern blues, delivered through Vance’s raw and expressive vocal style.

The record was produced by Ethan Johns, known for work with artists including Paul McCartney and Ray LaMontagne. Johns’ production frames Vance’s songwriting in an earthy and organic setting, allowing the stories at the heart of the songs to remain central.

Throughout the album Vance examines themes of time, faith, doubt and modern anxieties. “I Ain’t Sold On Time” offers a groove-driven reflection on the elusive nature of time itself, while the nine-minute track “A.I.” presents an extended meditation on the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the uncertain future it suggests.

The album also reflects the guiding philosophy Vance has carried since childhood. One of his father’s favourite sayings was, “Give me the boy until he is seven, and I will show you the man”. The line stayed with Vance for decades, shaping the reflective tone that runs throughout his music.

Alongside his songwriting, Vance expanded the project into a broader creative exercise. A painter and filmmaker as well as a musician, he illustrated the cover artwork and created visualisers for the album’s songs. He also produced a series of self-made films to accompany key tracks, reinforcing the album as a multidisciplinary work of personal expression.

Born Foy Best Vance in Northern Ireland in 1974, Vance first emerged in the mid-2000s with his debut album Hope in 2007. Early recognition came when songs such as “Gabriel And The Vagabond” and “Homebird” appeared in the television series Grey’s Anatomy. His writing quickly gained attention for its emotional candour and a sound that bridged folk storytelling with the influence of American roots music.

Over the years he built a reputation as both a songwriter and collaborator. His second album Joy Of Nothing, released in 2013, featured appearances from Bonnie Raitt and Ed Sheeran and went on to win the inaugural Northern Ireland Music Prize. Sheeran later signed Vance to his Gingerbread Man label, further elevating his international profile.

In 2016 Vance released The Wild Swan, a record that was executive-produced by Elton John and helped bring his music to a broader audience. He subsequently recorded From Muscle Shoals at the legendary FAME Studios in Alabama before releasing To Memphis later the same year, both projects drawing heavily on the traditions of American soul and blues.

His 2021 album Signs Of Life continued that musical exploration, while also expanding his creative ambitions beyond traditional songwriting.

Vance’s profile reached an even wider audience in 2024 when he won a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. The award recognised “A Beautiful Game”, a song written with Ed Sheeran and Max Martin for the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Despite these achievements, The Wake stands apart as a defining statement in Vance’s catalogue. The album ties together themes that have quietly shaped his music since the beginning, grief, faith, identity and resilience.

The result is a body of work that reflects the emotional honesty that has characterised his career. Vance’s songwriting has long been marked by its ability to draw universal meaning from personal experience, an approach that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

With The Wake, the Northern Irish songwriter completes the artistic promise he made to himself in the wake of profound loss. The record brings closure to a journey that began more than two decades ago, while also reinforcing Vance’s reputation as a storyteller capable of translating life’s complexities into deeply affecting music.

The Wake Tracklist

A.I.

Hi, I’m The Preacher’s Son

I Think I Preferred The Question

We Almost Made It

I’m Not Celebrating

Ever Feel Like Everybody’s Just Coming At You?

Call Me Anytime

I Ain’t Sold On Time

Money

Sleazy Bastards

Fiberoptic Love

When I See You At The Right Time

Bathed In Light

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)