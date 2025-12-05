 Foy Vance Debuts “I Think I Preferred The Question” And Embraces The Beauty Of Not Knowing - Noise11.com
Foy Vance Debuts “I Think I Preferred The Question” And Embraces The Beauty Of Not Knowing

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2025

Foy Vance has opened a new chapter with the release of his latest single, I Think I Preferred The Question, out now through Rounder Records. The track finds the Northern Ireland-born, Scotland-based songwriter leaning into uncertainty, using that tension as creative fuel. Produced by Brit Award winner Ethan Johns, whose credits span Paul McCartney to Ray LaMontagne, the single reflects Vance’s continuing pursuit of candour, truth and human complexity.

Across more than two decades, Vance has built a reputation for balancing rugged folk sensibilities with soulful storytelling. I Think I Preferred The Question extends that lineage, capturing the frustration he feels when faced with voices that speak in absolutes. Instead of claiming answers, Vance holds space for ambiguity, letting the song’s mood unfold through its raw vocal delivery and understated instrumentation. Johns’ production heightens the intimacy, allowing Vance’s voice to sit front and centre as he wrestles with the need to stay open in an increasingly uncompromising world.

The new single follows Vance’s earlier double release for Rounder Records – A.I. and Call Me Anytime. The pairing demonstrated the breadth of his craft. A.I., running close to nine minutes, served as Vance’s expansive outcry on the still-unsettled role of artificial intelligence, raising concerns about its unchecked progress. Call Me Anytime, by contrast, stripped the emotion back to its bare bones, presenting a meditative reflection on fatherhood and the multitudes wrapped into its daily realities. Together, the two tracks marked a compelling reintroduction to Vance’s songwriting, confirming that his willingness to experiment remains as strong as his appetite for heartfelt narrative.

The video for A.I., created entirely by Vance himself, demonstrated another of his long-established talents. Before his ascent as a recording artist, Vance worked across film and visual media; his eye for storytelling has long paralleled his musical instincts. The visual he crafted for A.I. moves between chaos, humour and unease, continuing his commentary on a rapidly shifting technological landscape while highlighting the artistic curiosity that has shaped his career.

Since releasing his early work from his adopted home in Scotland, Vance has become one of the most distinctive voices in modern folk and Americana. His fusion of Celtic roots, Southern soul and confessional songwriting has won admirers far beyond his core audience. Rolling Stone, NPR and Billboard have championed his records, while artists including Ed Sheeran, Bonnie Raitt, Kacey Musgraves and Sir Elton John have lent support. John served as executive producer on Vance’s 2016 album The Wild Swan, a record widely considered a milestone in his catalogue, blending sharply observed narratives with arrangements that nodded to soul, gospel and classic American songwriting.

Vance continued evolving on later releases such as From Muscle Shoals, a collection that highlighted his affinity for the American South, and Signs Of Life, written during a period of introspection and renewal. Across these records he has remained steadfast in exploring what it means to be human, unafraid to confront vulnerability, contradiction and resilience. I Think I Preferred The Question fits squarely within this tradition, acting as the latest entry in a body of work defined by emotional depth and creative restlessness.

The new single arrives ahead of what promises to be a significant 2026 for the songwriter. Vance is known for developing his projects slowly and deliberately, allowing songs to mature until they feel lived-in. While details of new releases remain under wraps, the material unveiled so far suggests an artist comfortable pushing into new thematic ground without abandoning the core elements of his identity.

For longtime followers, I Think I Preferred The Question serves as a reminder of why Vance’s music continues to resonate: his refusal to shy away from complexity, his trust in intuition and his commitment to storytelling that carries both grit and grace. For new listeners, it offers an accessible entry point to one of contemporary folk’s most expressive and distinctive voices.

I Think I Preferred The Question is available now across all major streaming platforms. More music from Foy Vance is set to arrive in 2026.

