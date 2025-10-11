 You Got Gold - A New John Prine Documentary Brings Nashville Together To Honour A Songwriting Legend - Noise11.com
Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt perform during the John Prine tribute at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for You Got Gold

Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt perform during the John Prine tribute at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for You Got Gold

You Got Gold – A New John Prine Documentary Brings Nashville Together To Honour A Songwriting Legend

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

You Got Gold, a new feature documentary celebrating the life, music and influence of John Prine, will begin its national theatrical rollout in New York on 28 November at The Quad, before expanding across North America.

Officially selected for the 2025 Nashville Film Festival, the film captures a once-in-a-lifetime gathering of artists at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to honour one of the most beloved and influential songwriters in American music.

Directed by Michael John Warren and produced by Fiona Whelan Prine, Dave Sirulnick and Samantha Mustari, You Got Gold features a dream line-up of performers including Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Tyler Childers, The War and Treaty, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Bonnie Raitt, Dwight Yoakam, Jason Isbell, Kurt Vile, Lyle Lovett, Allison Russell & JT Nero, Valerie June, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Milk Carton Kids, Swamp Dogg, I’m With Her and Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead.

Filmed in October 2022, the event at the Ryman brought Prine’s friends, family and fans together to perform his songs and share stories from his remarkable life. Produced by RadicalMedia and Oh Boy Pictures, the documentary is executive produced by Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, Jack Prine, Jody Whelan, Eileen Tilson and Robert Meitus.

For half a century, John Prine’s lyrics shaped the emotional landscape of American folk and country. From the mail routes of suburban Chicago to the stages of the world, Prine’s songs mixed humour, heartbreak and humanity in a way that few have ever matched. His 1971 debut album, featuring classics such as Paradise, Sam Stone, Angel from Montgomery and Hello in There, instantly marked him as one of the finest storytellers of his generation.

It was Chicago film critic Roger Ebert who first put Prine on the map with a glowing review, and Kris Kristofferson who opened the door to national audiences. Within months, the former mailman was hailed as a “new Dylan,” though Prine’s voice was unmistakably his own – humble, sharp and deeply empathetic.

Prine went on to record a string of acclaimed albums through the 1970s including Sweet Revenge, Common Sense and Bruised Orange, before co-founding his independent label Oh Boy Records in 1981, a bold move that gave him full creative control decades before it became common practice. His later work, including The Missing Years and The Tree of Forgiveness, proved that age only deepened his gift, while his posthumous single I Remember Everything stands as one of the most poignant farewells in modern music.

You Got Gold shows why generations of artists – from Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams to Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell – hold Prine in near-reverent regard. Raitt’s version of Angel from Montgomery became a touchstone of American roots music, while Carlile’s reverent performance in the film embodies how Prine’s writing continues to inspire today’s songwriters.

The film weaves archival footage, rare interviews and intimate backstage moments with the live performances from the Ryman, creating a portrait that’s as funny, warm and unguarded as Prine himself. His wife and creative partner Fiona Whelan Prine, who co-produced the film, ensures the story remains grounded in family and legacy, a thread that runs through so much of his work.

Prine’s death in April 2020 at age 73 from COVID-19 complications marked the loss of a giant. Yet, as You Got Gold shows, his songs live on in the voices of those he inspired. Bob Dylan once called Prine’s work “pure Proustian existentialism,” and Johnny Cash named him among his favourite songwriters. From Sam Stone to Lake Marie, from In Spite of Ourselves to I Remember Everything, Prine’s songs remain timeless studies of life in all its tragicomic beauty.

You Got Gold – A Celebration of John Prine opens 28 November at The Quad in New York, with more screenings to follow across North America.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Langhorne Slim portrait by Kate LaMendola, promotional artwork for The Dreamin’ Kind album
Sam F. Kiszka from Greta Van Fleet is in the Producer’s Chair Langhorne Slim Record

Langhorne Slim has long inhabited the borderlands between ragged Americana and earnest singer-songwriter craft. Now, he's leaning headfirst into full-tilt rock & roll. The Nashville-based troubadour has announced The Dreamin' Kind, a 12-song album due 16 January via Dualtone Records, shaped by an unlikely collaborator - Sam F. Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet, who produced the record.

1 day ago
Madi Diaz releases new single Why’d You Have To Bring Me Flowers ahead of Fatal Optimist album
Madi Diaz Releases Final Single ‘Why’d You Have To Bring Me Flowers’ Ahead of New Album ‘Fatal Optimist’

Madi Diaz has unveiled her final single before the release of her new album Fatal Optimist, out this Friday through ANTI-. The track, Why'd You Have To Bring Me Flowers, captures the Nashville-based singer-songwriter at her most reflective and intimate, blending melancholy country tones with the lyrical precision that has become her hallmark.

4 days ago
Nicki Bluhm releases her new album Rancho Deluxe featuring Nashville collaborators.
Nicki Bluhm Finds Her Groove Again on ‘Rancho Deluxe’

After nearly two decades navigating the unpredictable tides of the music industry, California-born singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm has rediscovered her rhythm with Rancho Deluxe, her eighth studio album - a project that celebrates collaboration, reflection, and the simple joy of making music on her own terms.

6 days ago
Noah Cyrus Press Photo
Noah Cyrus To Return To Australia With Living Room-Intimate Sonic Journey This November

American singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus will return to Australia this November for her first shows on local soil in more than five years. The tour will celebrate her latest album I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me with a run of headline dates across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, alongside an appearance at the Changing Tides Festival in Kiama.

September 23, 2025
Brandi Carlisle
Brandi Carlile Returns With New Album Returning To Myself

After four years away from solo work, 11-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is back with her eighth studio album, Returning To Myself, due October 24 via Interscope Records/Lost Highway. The album, her first solo project since collaborations with musical legends, sees Carlile looking inward, reflecting on her life, and embracing a deeply personal artistic vision.

September 8, 2025
Emmylou Harris Spyboy
Emmylou Harris Revisits Groundbreaking Era With Spyboy Reissue

Emmylou Harris will reissue her legendary live album Spyboy on November 7, 2025 through New West Records, bringing fresh light to one of the most adventurous chapters of her career. The expanded 19-track set arrives with five previously unreleased performances, new liner notes by Harris and longtime collaborator Buddy Miller, and updated artwork.

September 7, 2025
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Celebrate 10 Years With Deluxe Reissue Of Breakthrough Debut

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are marking the tenth anniversary of their game-changing self-titled debut album with a deluxe reissue due October 10, bringing with it not just the original gold-certified record but also an entire album’s worth of demo recordings that show how the sound of the band was born.

August 25, 2025