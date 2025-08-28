Jelly Roll Adds Townsville Show with Shaboozey & Busby Marou For A Homecoming at Queensland Country Bank Stadium - Noise11.com

Grammy-nominated star Jelly Roll has announced a brand-new show in Townsville as part of his Down Under 2025 Tour for Face To Face Touring. The addition comes after overwhelming demand, making Townsville the northernmost stop on his first ever visit to Australia and New Zealand. The show will take place on 6 November 2025 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with a festival-style stage setup on the field and an all-ages audience.

Joining Jelly Roll for this landmark event are US rising star Shaboozey, country singer Drew Baldridge, and most importantly for the locals, Queensland’s own Busby Marou, making the show not only a major international booking but also a heartfelt homecoming.

The addition of Townsville to the tour is a huge moment for North Queensland. While major tours often stop in Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne, it is rare for global acts of Jelly Roll’s stature to take the stage in Townsville.

Queensland Country Bank Stadium will also break new ground by hosting its first ever festival-style concert right on the field, transforming the venue into a hub of music and energy. The Face To Face Touring event cements Townsville with its reputation as a growing live-entertainment destination and delivers a cultural and economic boost to the region.

Jelly Roll’s Down Under 2025 Tour marks his debut headline run across Australia and New Zealand. The trek begins in Brisbane on 24 October, moving through Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Perth, alongside festival appearances. Adelaide and now Townsville have been added after overwhelming demand.

Jelly Roll has built a career on his genre-blending mix of country, southern rock, rap and heartfelt storytelling. His songs of redemption, resilience and raw honesty have resonated with audiences globally, and his live performances are celebrated for their power and emotional intensity.

For the people of North Queensland, the inclusion of Busby Marou is particularly special. Hailing from Rockhampton, just a few hours south of Townsville, Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou have been flying the flag for Queensland music since forming their duo in 2007.

Their self-titled debut album in 2010 announced them as a major new voice in Australian roots music, while 2017’s Postcards from the Shell House debuted at number one on the ARIA chart. Over the years they have collected awards and nominations, won acclaim for their songwriting, and earned a loyal following across Australia. Their most recent album, Blood Red, released in 2023, showcased their maturity as songwriters and performers.

Known for their harmonious blend of acoustic guitar and vocals, rich with storytelling and Jeremy’s Torres Strait Islander heritage, Busby Marou embody the sound of coastal Queensland. For them to share the stage with Jelly Roll in Townsville is more than just another gig, it is a hometown celebration and recognition of how far their music has travelled.

The Townsville show will also feature Shaboozey, who has been rapidly rising thanks to his unique blend of country and hip hop. His breakout moments this year have made him one of the most talked about new artists on the global stage.

Rounding out the bill is Drew Baldridge, an energetic performer and established country voice who adds another layer of Nashville authenticity to the night.

Presales begin with the Artist Presale on Friday 29 August at 2pm, followed by Face to Face Presale on Monday 1 September at 2pm. General public tickets go on sale Tuesday 2 September at 3pm via Ticketmaster. Get all the details here

