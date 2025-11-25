The Black Crowes Add Second Melbourne Show With The Southern River Band Confirmed As National Support - Noise11.com

Bluesfest Tours has expanded The Black Crowes’ 2026 Australian run with a second headline show at The Forum in Melbourne on Thursday 2 April, following the immediate sell out of their Friday 3 April date. The extra performance strengthens an already packed national schedule that includes stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, and Byron Bay, with several shows close to capacity.

The Black Crowes, led by the Robinson Brothers, continue their global resurgence after reforming in 2019. Their post reunion touring has taken them through more than 20 countries with over 150 shows, reconnecting audiences with the high voltage musicianship that defined their early 1990s rise. The band first broke through with Shake Your Money Maker in 1990, which produced enduring hits including She Talks To Angels and Hard To Handle. Their recent album Happiness Bastards delivered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and secured them a 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nomination, reaffirming their long standing influence.

Australian audiences can expect a setlist built on their classic catalogue and delivered with the raw energy and soul that cemented their status as one of America’s most distinctive rock outfits.

Perth’s The Southern River Band will join all headline dates as special guests. Led by Cal Kramer, the group has developed a strong national following through relentless touring and a commitment to straight ahead rock. Their latest album Easier Said Than Done was recorded in Byron Bay with GRAMMY winner Nick DiDia after Bernard Fanning invited the band into his studio. The 12 track release includes No Such Time, written specifically for the band by Fanning.

The lineup, featuring Kramer, Pat Smith, Dan Carroll, and Tyler Michie, has earned recognition for its high intensity live performances, reinforcing the band’s reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting contemporary rock acts.

Black Crowes dates

Thursday 2 April, The Forum, Melbourne*

Friday 3 April, The Forum, Melbourne* SOLD OUT

Sunday 5 April, Bluesfest, Byron Bay

Monday 6 April, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane* SELLING FAST

Thursday 9 April, Enmore Theatre, Sydney* SELLING FAST

Friday 10 April, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle* SELLING FAST

