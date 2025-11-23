M. Ward Extends His Enduring Connection With Australia - Noise11.com

M. Ward will return to Australia in March 2026 with his band The Undertakers, marking another chapter in a relationship with local audiences that spans more than two decades. The acclaimed American songwriter, known for his understated vocal delivery and atmospheric guitar work, will bring a full band for a run of intimate East Coast shows that will take his music from Melbourne’s bars to regional New South Wales.

Watch the M. Ward Noise11 interview

Ward’s connection with Australian audiences began not long after the release of his early albums Duet For Guitars #2 and End Of Amnesia, which introduced his blend of folk, blues and lo-fi Americana. Born Matthew Stephen Ward in Glendale, California, the musician taught himself guitar as a child by learning songs by The Beatles, then began recording on a four-track cassette machine that still forms the basis of his creative process.

Across more than twenty five years, Ward has issued twelve solo albums, including Transfiguration Of Vincent, Post-War, Hold Time, A Wasteland Companion and More Rain. He remains a dedicated analog recorder, favouring a warm and organic sound that has become a signature element of his work and an influence on a generation of alternative folk musicians.

Ward is also recognised for his long partnership with Zooey Deschanel as She & Him, a project that emerged from their 2006 collaboration on the soundtrack for The Go-Getter. Their debut Volume One arrived in 2008 and was followed by a catalogue of originals and standards, including two Christmas albums and the 2022 tribute Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson.

His role in Monsters Of Folk with Jim James, Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis further expanded his reach, uniting four key voices of the American indie landscape. Ward has also contributed to recordings by Norah Jones, Jenny Lewis, Neko Case, Cat Power, Feist and Beth Orton, reflecting a career shaped by instinctive musicianship and creative generosity.

For this upcoming tour, Ward will be joined by The Undertakers, offering Australian audiences a rare opportunity to hear his catalogue with a richer and more expansive soundscape. The band’s presence deepens the textures of his folk-blues storytelling, giving familiar songs a sense of power while maintaining the intimacy that has defined his live shows.

Ward last performed in Australia with a series of intimate Melbourne dates in early 2025. The March 2026 run broadens that visit, carrying the music through regional Victoria and New South Wales, from city rooms to country halls, in a format designed to bring audiences close to the songs.

Presented by Love Police, the Let’s Dance Again tour will offer a mix of full-band performances and one solo show in Thirroul. For long-time followers and new listeners, the tour stands as a rare chance to experience one of America’s most quietly influential songwriters in venues that mirror the personal character of his music.

Let’s Dance Again Australian Tour

March 2026

4 – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

5 – Open House, Geelong Arts Centre, VIC

6 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

7 – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC

9 – Quadraphonic Club, Melbourne, VIC (matinee show)

11 – Franks Wild Years, Thirroul, NSW (solo)

12 – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

13 – Bellingen Golf Club, Bellingen, NSW

14 – Eltham Hotel, Eltham, NSW

Tickets available via Love Police.

