 M. Ward Extends His Enduring Connection With Australia - Noise11.com
M. Ward performing on stage during his Australian tour.

M Ward supplied by Love Police

M. Ward Extends His Enduring Connection With Australia

by Paul Cashmere on November 23, 2025

in News

M. Ward will return to Australia in March 2026 with his band The Undertakers, marking another chapter in a relationship with local audiences that spans more than two decades. The acclaimed American songwriter, known for his understated vocal delivery and atmospheric guitar work, will bring a full band for a run of intimate East Coast shows that will take his music from Melbourne’s bars to regional New South Wales.

Watch the M. Ward Noise11 interview

Ward’s connection with Australian audiences began not long after the release of his early albums Duet For Guitars #2 and End Of Amnesia, which introduced his blend of folk, blues and lo-fi Americana. Born Matthew Stephen Ward in Glendale, California, the musician taught himself guitar as a child by learning songs by The Beatles, then began recording on a four-track cassette machine that still forms the basis of his creative process.

Across more than twenty five years, Ward has issued twelve solo albums, including Transfiguration Of Vincent, Post-War, Hold Time, A Wasteland Companion and More Rain. He remains a dedicated analog recorder, favouring a warm and organic sound that has become a signature element of his work and an influence on a generation of alternative folk musicians.

Ward is also recognised for his long partnership with Zooey Deschanel as She & Him, a project that emerged from their 2006 collaboration on the soundtrack for The Go-Getter. Their debut Volume One arrived in 2008 and was followed by a catalogue of originals and standards, including two Christmas albums and the 2022 tribute Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson.

His role in Monsters Of Folk with Jim James, Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis further expanded his reach, uniting four key voices of the American indie landscape. Ward has also contributed to recordings by Norah Jones, Jenny Lewis, Neko Case, Cat Power, Feist and Beth Orton, reflecting a career shaped by instinctive musicianship and creative generosity.

For this upcoming tour, Ward will be joined by The Undertakers, offering Australian audiences a rare opportunity to hear his catalogue with a richer and more expansive soundscape. The band’s presence deepens the textures of his folk-blues storytelling, giving familiar songs a sense of power while maintaining the intimacy that has defined his live shows.

Ward last performed in Australia with a series of intimate Melbourne dates in early 2025. The March 2026 run broadens that visit, carrying the music through regional Victoria and New South Wales, from city rooms to country halls, in a format designed to bring audiences close to the songs.

Presented by Love Police, the Let’s Dance Again tour will offer a mix of full-band performances and one solo show in Thirroul. For long-time followers and new listeners, the tour stands as a rare chance to experience one of America’s most quietly influential songwriters in venues that mirror the personal character of his music.

Let’s Dance Again Australian Tour
March 2026
4 – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC
5 – Open House, Geelong Arts Centre, VIC
6 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
7 – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC
9 – Quadraphonic Club, Melbourne, VIC (matinee show)
11 – Franks Wild Years, Thirroul, NSW (solo)
12 – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW
13 – Bellingen Golf Club, Bellingen, NSW
14 – Eltham Hotel, Eltham, NSW

Tickets available via Love Police.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Confirm Polaris for Australia Return With From Zero World Tour In March 2026

Linkin Park will return to Australia in March 2026 with the From Zero World Tour, marking their long-awaited first local shows since 2013. The renewed line-up, featuring Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, will deliver six major arena dates across Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, bringing a new chapter of the band's history to Australian fans.

3 days ago
Better Lovers Release Highly Irresponsible Deluxe Edition With New Songs
Better Lovers Release Deluxe Edition Of Highly Irresponsible With Two New Tracks, Announce 2026 Australian Debut

Better Lovers have marked the first anniversary of their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, with a deluxe edition that expands the original release with two new songs, The Impossible End, and Don't Forget To Say Please. The expanded version arrives via SharpTone Records and is now available across all major digital platforms, with vinyl orders also open. The deluxe release strengthens what has already become one of the most notable heavy music debuts of the decade, reflecting a group determined to evolve while maintaining the ferocity that defined their earliest work.

3 days ago
The Rasmus raise funds in Kyiv for Ukraine
The Rasmus Unleash New Video For ‘Banksy’ And Lock In First Australian Tour For 2026

Finnish rock mainstays The Rasmus have released a new video for Banksy, the latest single from their eleventh studio album Weirdo. The track continues the band's long tradition of merging dark atmospheres, taut grooves and melodic choruses with topical lyrics that reflect the turbulent world around them, and the band's lifelong empathy for outsiders and misfits. The arrival of Banksy extends a prolific period that now folds into a major milestone, as The Rasmus prepare for their first ever Australian headline shows in January 2026.

3 days ago
Robert Finley to perform live on stage in Australia
Robert Finley To Tour Australia For The First Time In May 2026

Robert Finley will tour Australia for the first time in May 2026, marking a major chapter in a career that has grown across decades of hard work, steady reinvention and spiritual fire. The run is presented by Love Police, who have long championed artists who build their craft on soul, truth and lived experience. Finley, now 71, steps into Australia with the force of his new album Hallelujah! Don't Let The Devil Fool Ya, his fourth for Easy Eye Sound and a work that stands as his most personal statement.

3 days ago
Sanguisugabogg announce 2026 Australian tour with PeelingFlesh
Sanguisugabogg To Return To Australia In June 2026 With PeelingFlesh

Sanguisugabogg, the Ohio death metal force known for their graphic theatrics and uncompromising sound, will return to Australia in June 2026, with Oklahoma's PeelingFlesh joining them for their first run of shows on local soil. The tour follows Sanguisugabogg's chaotic 2024 Australian debut, which left audiences talking about the band's notorious tradition of launching a football into the pit with the promise of a prize for the last fan standing. The group will bring a new set built around their 2025 album Hideous Aftermath, which has become a defining benchmark for modern death metal.

4 days ago
The Beta Band announce first Australian tour for 2026
The Beta Band To Make First Australian Appearance In 2026

The Beta Band will tour Australia for the first time in 2026, a moment indie fans have awaited for almost three decades. The Scottish innovators will visit Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Fremantle, bringing their influential 1998 release The Three E.P.'s to life, along with key tracks from their catalogue. The tour follows a surprise reunion that has already filled theatres in the United States and the United Kingdom, proving the group's legacy retains powerful momentum.

4 days ago
Magnolia Park performing live on stage, 2025
Magnolia Park Unleash New Single “Chasing Shadows” Ahead Of 2026 Australian Tour

Orlando sonic storytellers Magnolia Park are back with a new single, “Chasing Shadows,” their first release following the launch of their ambitious fourth studio album, VAMP. Released via Epitaph Records, the track explores the dark conclusion of VAMP's dystopian narrative, where the protagonist Aurora XI faces devastating loss at the hands of the Shadow Cult.

4 days ago