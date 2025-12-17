The Jane Barnes Band Returns For Australia-Wide Tour With Jimmy And Mahalia Barnes - Noise11.com

After a triumphant run of sold out shows in 2023, The Jane Barnes Band is returning to stages across Australia for an encore tour spanning five states, kicking off in Launceston on Thursday, 15 January 2026.

The band began as a family project during the 2020 lockdowns, when Jane Barnes and her family wanted to reach out to those feeling isolated and remind them they were not alone. “Rather than do the songs Jimmy wrote or sang every night, we concentrated on doing songs we felt might touch people in a different way,” Jane explained.

Over time, the ensemble grew organically, with family members and guest musicians joining in on some nights. What started as a small, intimate initiative quickly evolved into a full-fledged band with a repertoire that spans decades and genres, including soul, classic rock, country, and pop. Audiences can expect covers from Otis Redding to Doris Day and Dolly Parton, Cold Chisel to John Denver and Glen Campbell, and Leonard Cohen to The Beatles.

Special guests Jimmy and Mahalia Barnes will join Jane on all shows, adding extra depth to the performances. Jane encourages fans to treat the tour as a family celebration of music, saying, “This time around you can catch The Jane Barnes Band at a theatre near you. Come and join us for a family party!”

With years of bedroom, loungeroom, and verandah performances behind her, as well as supporting her father Jimmy Barnes on stage, Jane says the band is match fit and ready for larger arena and stadium support opportunities in the future. The focus of The Jane Barnes Band remains simple but powerful: sharing the love of music and offering hope and joy to anyone in need of a lift.

The Jane Barnes Band Tour Dates 2026

Thursday, 15 January – Country Club Showroom, Launceston TAS

Friday, 30 January – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 5 February – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Thursday, 19 March – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW

Wednesday, 8 April – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Tickets available at jimmybarnes.com/tour-dates

