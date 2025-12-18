Blair Dunlop Announces Australian Tour For March 2026 - Noise11.com

Award-winning British singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop will return to Australia in March 2026 for a major national tour. The visit follows earlier Australian appearances that built a strong connection with local audiences. Dunlop arrives in notable creative form, touring in support of his fifth studio album Out of the Rain released in 2024.

The album marked a significant artistic milestone, reinforcing Dunlop’s standing within contemporary folk and folk-rock. Across the record, he expanded his sonic range while maintaining a strong narrative focus. The release followed years of international touring and studio development, shaping a confident and mature body of work.

Dunlop will headline two of Australia’s most respected listening rooms during the tour. Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom and Sydney’s The Vanguard will host intimate performances placing songwriting and musicianship at the centre.

The Brunswick Ballroom show will feature Canadian singer-songwriter Mia Kelly as special guest, with Daisy Kilbourne opening. The carefully assembled lineup spans modern folk, roots music and song-driven indie.

In Sydney, Dunlop will again headline The Vanguard with Mia Kelly joining him on the bill. The pairing offers east-coast audiences a rare chance to experience two internationally respected writers in a close setting.

Alongside the headline dates, Dunlop will appear at several major Australian folk festivals. His performance at the Port Fairy Folk Festival continues a long association with one of the country’s most revered gatherings.

The tour will conclude with appearances at the Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba. These festival performances further highlight Dunlop’s reputation within the international folk community and his enduring popularity with Australian audiences.

The tour also includes a small number of special collaborative shows in Victoria. These dates feature double and triple bills with British songwriter Robbie Cavanagh and select appearances alongside Karen Lee Andrews.

These performances sit within a shared touring context and emphasise the solo songwriting tradition. Audiences will experience multiple acclaimed artists performing stripped-back sets in intimate environments.

Blair Dunlop first emerged with his 2012 debut album Blight & Blossom, earning early industry recognition in the UK. Subsequent releases including House Of Jacks and Gilded strengthened his profile, showcasing refined guitar work and lyrical depth.

Across five studio albums, a live release and several EPs, Dunlop has toured extensively throughout Europe, North America and Australia. Out Of The Rain represents a culmination of that journey, balancing tradition with a modern folk-rock sensibility.

Mia Kelly has emerged as one of Canada’s most compelling contemporary folk voices. Her debut album Garden Through The War introduced her as a vivid storyteller exploring resilience and personal growth.

Her 2024 follow-up To Be Clear expanded her international profile and included the Dunlop co-written track Meaning Well. Kelly’s career has been marked by major national awards, festival appearances across Europe and North America, and collaborations with respected artists from the global folk community.

Tour Dates

Sat 28 Feb, Archies Creek, VIC

Triple bill, Blair Dunlop, Robbie Cavanagh, Karen Lee Andrews

Sun 1 Mar, Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

Triple bill, Blair Dunlop, Robbie Cavanagh, Karen Lee Andrews

Mon 2 Mar, Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Blair Dunlop with special guest Mia Kelly and Daisy Kilbourne

Wed 4 Mar, Castlemaine, VIC

Double bill, Blair Dunlop and Robbie Cavanagh

Fri 6,9 Mar, Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC

Wed 11 Mar, The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW

Blair Dunlop with special guest Mia Kelly

Fri 13,15 Mar, Blue Mountains Music Festival, Katoomba, NSW

