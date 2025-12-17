Secondhand Serenade Reveals Jimmy Kyle of Chasing Ghosts To Open for Aussie Tour - Noise11.com

After 16 years away from Australian stages, Secondhand Serenade, the acclaimed project of Californian singer-songwriter John Vesely, is returning for three highly anticipated shows this December. Kicking off on Friday, December 19 in Melbourne, the tour will also visit Sydney on December 20 and Brisbane on December 21, with a full symphony string section elevating Vesely’s signature acoustic sound.

Joining him on all shows is Jimmy Kyle, the NIMA-nominated frontman of Naarm-based indie punk band Chasing Ghosts. Kyle, a proud First Nations artist, will perform select tracks from his acoustic albums, delivering hauntingly beautiful and emotionally resonant songs that aim to connect with listeners through honesty, healing, and inclusivity.

Secondhand Serenade began in 2004 as a bedroom project in Menlo Park, California, where Vesely recorded heartfelt acoustic songs with nothing more than a guitar and a four-track recorder. Sharing his music on MySpace, he quickly built a devoted following, becoming one of the platform’s earliest success stories. His confessional lyrics and intimate style struck a chord with what would later be known as the MySpace generation, providing a soundtrack for teenagers navigating love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

The 2005 debut album, Awake, was self-released and eventually reissued by Glassnote Records in 2007. At a time when emo-pop was making its way into mainstream culture, Vesely’s stripped-back approach-just him and his guitar-set him apart, creating an immediacy that felt personal and authentic, almost like reading from a diary.

Breakthrough With “Fall For You”.

Secondhand Serenade’s international breakthrough came with the 2008 album A Twist In My Story, led by the single “Fall For You.” The song climbed to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, achieved multi-platinum status in the U.S., and became an anthem for Vesely’s growing global fanbase. In Australia, the track became a staple on radio and earned platinum certification, finding its way into high school formals, mixtapes, and late-night singalongs. Even 16 years later, it remains a highlight of every live show, instantly recognised from the first piano chords through to its soaring chorus.

While “Fall For You” remains the definitive song of Secondhand Serenade’s catalogue, Vesely’s discography spans five albums over two decades. Following Awake, albums such as Hear Me Now (2010) and Undefeated (2014) expanded his sound with fuller production and rock elements, while tracks like “Your Call,” “Maybe,” “Find Somebody Else,” “Edge Of A Riot,” and “Not Enough” showcase his ability to blend vulnerability with melodic craftsmanship.

Secondhand Serenade concerts are renowned for their emotional intensity. Fans describe the shows as cathartic experiences where audiences sing together, united by themes of love, loss, and redemption. Vesely’s performances strike a delicate balance between vulnerability and grandeur, and for this special Australian tour, the addition of a symphony string section promises to heighten the drama and emotional impact of these well-loved songs.

“I wanted the Awake anniversary to feel different,” Vesely explained. “It’s still intimate, but the strings just open up the songs in a way that honours what they are while making them feel enormous.” This orchestral treatment is set to breathe new life into classic tracks, creating a cinematic experience while maintaining the honesty and connection that defined Secondhand Serenade from the beginning.

For many Australian fans, this tour represents a long-awaited reunion. Those who first discovered Secondhand Serenade as teenagers in the mid-2000s will have the chance to reconnect with the songs that shaped their youth. With Jimmy Kyle supporting and a string section adding new dimensions to Vesely’s work, these shows promise to be a rare and unforgettable musical journey.

Secondhand Serenade Australian Tour 2025:

Friday, December 19 – Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday, December 20 – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sunday, December 21 – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets are available through www.thephoenix.au.

