The Rasmus Confirm Nth Rd As Special Guests For First Ever Australian Tour - Noise11.com

After more than three decades at the forefront of European rock, Finnish mainstays The Rasmus are finally about to tick off a long-standing omission from their touring history, their first ever Australian shows. With days to go before they land, the band have confirmed Melbourne outfit Nth Rd as special guests for all dates of the January and February run, marking a significant moment for both acts.

Emerging from Melbourne’s heavy music scene, Nth Rd have built a reputation for meticulously crafted songs that fuse traditional rock structures with downtuned nu metal and metalcore elements. Their music leans into atmosphere as much as aggression, with lyrics that explore loss, memory, change and internal pressure. It is a darker, more introspective approach that aligns naturally with the emotional undercurrents of The Rasmus catalogue.

Nth Rd’s live shows have drawn praise for their intensity and connection with audiences, making them an apt choice to set the tone each night. For an Australian band on the rise, sharing the stage with an international act of The Rasmus’ stature represents a significant opportunity, while for audiences it promises a cohesive and immersive evening rather than a stylistic mismatch.

The Rasmus released its debut album Peep while its members were still teenagers, and watched it go Gold in Finland, The Rasmus’ career arc has been unusually durable.

Formed in Helsinki in 1994, the group built momentum through the local underground before breaking internationally with Dead Letters in 2003. That album, propelled by the global hit In The Shadows, opened the door to sustained international touring and established The Rasmus as Finland’s most successful rock export.

Since then, the band have released 11 studio albums, notched up 17 top ten singles in their home country and accumulated multiple Platinum and Gold certifications across Europe. Their sound has consistently balanced heavy guitars, electronic textures and pop-aware hooks, while their lyrics have returned time and again to themes of alienation, individuality and resilience. It is a message that has resonated across generations, and one that remains central to their most recent work.

The 2025 album Weirdo reaffirmed that philosophy, drawing a direct line back to the band’s earliest releases. Frontman Lauri Ylönen has spoken openly about the continuity between the band’s beginnings and its present, describing the album as a defence and celebration of those who exist outside the mainstream. That outlook has become a defining feature of The Rasmus live experience, where concerts function as both rock shows and communal gatherings for fans who see themselves reflected in the band’s outsider narrative.

Despite decades of global touring, The Rasmus have never previously performed here, a fact not lost on either the band or their Australian fan base. The upcoming shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne will finally close that gap, bringing the full Weirdo era production to local stages for the first time.

The Rasmus Australian Tour Dates 2026

Friday, January 30 – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, January 31 – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sunday, February 1 – Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets available from thephoenix.au

