 The Rasmus Confirm Nth Rd As Special Guests For First Ever Australian Tour - Noise11.com
The Rasmus raise funds in Kyiv for Ukraine

The Rasmus

The Rasmus Confirm Nth Rd As Special Guests For First Ever Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2026

in News

After more than three decades at the forefront of European rock, Finnish mainstays The Rasmus are finally about to tick off a long-standing omission from their touring history, their first ever Australian shows. With days to go before they land, the band have confirmed Melbourne outfit Nth Rd as special guests for all dates of the January and February run, marking a significant moment for both acts.

Emerging from Melbourne’s heavy music scene, Nth Rd have built a reputation for meticulously crafted songs that fuse traditional rock structures with downtuned nu metal and metalcore elements. Their music leans into atmosphere as much as aggression, with lyrics that explore loss, memory, change and internal pressure. It is a darker, more introspective approach that aligns naturally with the emotional undercurrents of The Rasmus catalogue.

Nth Rd’s live shows have drawn praise for their intensity and connection with audiences, making them an apt choice to set the tone each night. For an Australian band on the rise, sharing the stage with an international act of The Rasmus’ stature represents a significant opportunity, while for audiences it promises a cohesive and immersive evening rather than a stylistic mismatch.

The Rasmus released its debut album Peep while its members were still teenagers, and watched it go Gold in Finland, The Rasmus’ career arc has been unusually durable.
Formed in Helsinki in 1994, the group built momentum through the local underground before breaking internationally with Dead Letters in 2003. That album, propelled by the global hit In The Shadows, opened the door to sustained international touring and established The Rasmus as Finland’s most successful rock export.

Since then, the band have released 11 studio albums, notched up 17 top ten singles in their home country and accumulated multiple Platinum and Gold certifications across Europe. Their sound has consistently balanced heavy guitars, electronic textures and pop-aware hooks, while their lyrics have returned time and again to themes of alienation, individuality and resilience. It is a message that has resonated across generations, and one that remains central to their most recent work.

The 2025 album Weirdo reaffirmed that philosophy, drawing a direct line back to the band’s earliest releases. Frontman Lauri Ylönen has spoken openly about the continuity between the band’s beginnings and its present, describing the album as a defence and celebration of those who exist outside the mainstream. That outlook has become a defining feature of The Rasmus live experience, where concerts function as both rock shows and communal gatherings for fans who see themselves reflected in the band’s outsider narrative.

Despite decades of global touring, The Rasmus have never previously performed here, a fact not lost on either the band or their Australian fan base. The upcoming shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne will finally close that gap, bringing the full Weirdo era production to local stages for the first time.

The Rasmus Australian Tour Dates 2026
Friday, January 30 – The Triffid, Brisbane
Saturday, January 31 – Manning Bar, Sydney
Sunday, February 1 – Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets available from thephoenix.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Blair Dunlop performing live on stage with acoustic guitar during Australian tour
Blair Dunlop Announces Australian Tour For March 2026

Award-winning British singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop will return to Australia in March 2026 for a major national tour. The visit follows earlier Australian appearances that built a strong connection with local audiences. Dunlop arrives in notable creative form, touring in support of his fifth studio album Out of the Rain released in 2024.

December 18, 2025
The Jane Barnes Band
The Jane Barnes Band Returns For Australia-Wide Tour With Jimmy And Mahalia Barnes

After a triumphant run of sold out shows in 2023, The Jane Barnes Band is returning to stages across Australia for an encore tour spanning five states, kicking off in Launceston on Thursday, 15 January 2026.

December 18, 2025
Jimmy Kyle by Ian Laidlaw
Secondhand Serenade Reveals Jimmy Kyle of Chasing Ghosts To Open for Aussie Tour

After 16 years away from Australian stages, Secondhand Serenade, the acclaimed project of Californian singer-songwriter John Vesely, is returning for three highly anticipated shows this December. Kicking off on Friday, December 19 in Melbourne, the tour will also visit Sydney on December 20 and Brisbane on December 21, with a full symphony string section elevating Vesely's signature acoustic sound.

December 17, 2025
UK singer-songwriter Robbie Cavanagh announced his inaugural Australian tour, featuring solo performances and special double and triple bills with Karen Lee Andrews, Blair Dunlop, and Dan Webster & Emily Lawler.
Robbie Cavanagh Announces Inaugural Australian Tour With Special Double And Triple Bills

Manchester-born singer-songwriter Robbie Cavanagh is set to make his long-awaited Australian debut this February and March, performing a series of solo shows and unique collaborative line-ups ahead of his appearance at Port Fairy Folk Festival.

December 17, 2025
Jeffrey Martin to tour Australia for the first time in March 2026
Jeffrey Martin Prepares Australian Debut With Live Album And Neil Young Cover

Portland, Oregon singer-songwriter Jeffrey Martin has unveiled plans for his first-ever live album, Alive July 25, 2025, due for release on February 20, 2026, via Fluff & Gravy Records. The record, a document of a single Portland show, arrives just a month before Martin makes his Australian debut, bringing his distinctive folk sound to stages across the country for the very first time.

December 17, 2025
HUGEL performing live during his global tour
Hugel Ignites 2025 With ‘Jamaican (Bam Bam)’ And Confirms 2026 Australian Tour

French DJ and producer Hugel has delivered another major moment in his rapidly expanding career with the release of his latest single Jamaican (Bam Bam), his collaborative reimagining with Solto of Sister Nancy's classic anthem. The track, released through Make The Girls Dance Records, in partnership with MoBlack Records, has surged past seven million Spotify streams within weeks, a result that further cements Hugel's position within the top tier of modern electronic music.

December 11, 2025
Black Flag 2026 Australian Tour
Black Flag Announce Australian Return With New Lineup And New Momentum

Legendary American punk band Black Flag will return to Australia in May 2026, marking the group's first visit since unveiling a refreshed lineup and a renewed creative drive. The tour will bring the influential Hermosa Beach originals back to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, giving Australian fans a first look at the band's new era.

December 11, 2025