Better Lovers Release Deluxe Edition Of Highly Irresponsible With Two New Tracks, Announce 2026 Australian Debut - Noise11.com

Better Lovers have marked the first anniversary of their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, with a deluxe edition that expands the original release with two new songs, The Impossible End, and Don’t Forget To Say Please. The expanded version arrives via SharpTone Records and is now available across all major digital platforms, with vinyl orders also open. The deluxe release strengthens what has already become one of the most notable heavy music debuts of the decade, reflecting a group determined to evolve while maintaining the ferocity that defined their earliest work.

Formed in 2023 after the dissolution of Every Time I Die, Better Lovers comprise guitarist Jordan Buckley, drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, bassist Stephen Micciche, vocalist Greg Puciato, and guitarist and producer Will Putney. The band quickly established its identity through an explosive mix of metalcore, hardcore punk, and math-driven chaos, a blend that recalls the players’ collective history while advancing their sound into new territory.

The formation of Better Lovers followed the high-profile breakup of Every Time I Die in early 2022. Buckley, Micciche, and Holyoak continued writing together during the aftermath, working with longstanding collaborator Putney, who produced Every Time I Die’s albums Low Teens and Radical. Puciato, renowned from The Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer Be Killed, and The Black Queen, joined as frontman in April 2023.

Their first single, 30 Under 13, introduced a band eager to pursue new creative ground. That same year they released the EP God Made Me An Animal, showcasing sharp rhythmic turns, dense riffing, and Puciato’s signature intensity. By mid-2024, Better Lovers had completed their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, a record they described as a collision of old habits and new techniques. It arrived on 25 October 2024, supported by tours across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe, as well as their growing annual event, Blissmas, held each December in Buffalo.

The deluxe edition of Highly Irresponsible adds The Impossible End and Don’t Forget To Say Please, two tracks written as the band continued touring through 2025. Both songs extend the album’s themes of instability, emotional abrasion, and cathartic release. The new material arrives as the band heads into another round of shows in the United States, including a performance at Warped Tour’s Orlando date and the next instalment of Blissmas on 13 December at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Australian fans will finally see Better Lovers perform live when the band makes its national debut in January 2026. The tour begins in Brisbane on 23 January, followed by stops through Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Belgrave, and Adelaide. Split Chain and Blind Girls will join all dates, offering a strong cross-section of emerging heavy music from Australia.

BETTER LOVERS – AUSTRALIAN HEADLINE TOUR 2026

With Special Guests Split Chain and Blind Girls

Friday 23 January 2026, Crowbar, Brisbane (18+)

Saturday 24 January 2026, Hamilton Station, Newcastle (18+)

Sunday 25 January 2026, Manning Bar, Sydney (18+)

Wednesday 28 January 2026, Max Watts, Melbourne (18+)

Thursday 29 January 2026, Sooki Lounge, Belgrave (18+)

Friday 30 January 2026, Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide (18+)

Tracklisting – Highly Irresponsible Deluxe Edition

Lie Between The Lines

Your Misplaced Self

A White Horse Covered In Blood

Future Myopia

Deliver Us From Life

Drowning In A Burning World

Everything Was Put Here For Me

Superman Died Paralyzed

At All Times

Love As An Act Of Rebellion

Don’t Forget To Say Please

The Impossible End

