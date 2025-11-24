Rose Gray Announces Debut Australian Headline Date For February 2026 - Noise11.com

Rose Gray, the East London artist shaped by the energy of club culture, will bring her debut Australian tour to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in February 2026. The tour extends a rapid rise that has pushed her from late night sets in London clubs to the global stages she now occupies. Her art draws from years spent in nightlife, where she worked shifts, danced through mornings and found a voice that mixes honesty, hedonism and heart.

Rose Gray will headline The Night Cat in Melbourne on 18 February 2026, with additional appearances at Southwave in Brisbane, and at Mighty Hoopla on Bondi Beach in Sydney. Tickets will be available from 10am AEDT on Monday 1 December. The dates follow a run of sold-out shows across Europe and a recent visit to South America, where she performed in Brazil and appeared at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.

The Australian tour arrives after the release of the deluxe edition of her debut album A Little Louder, Please, issued through Polydor Records. The album expanded the world first set out on Louder, Please, released in January 2025, which traced the emotional fallout of friendships, the loss of lovers and the thrill of new connections. The deluxe version adds collaborations with Melanie C, Jade, Shygirl and Casey MQ, as well as remixes that elevate the record’s club roots.

Born Rosie May Hudson-Edmonds in Muswell Hill on 31 December 1996, Rose Gray grew up in a household led by creative parents. Her stepfather encouraged her to explore songwriting, which led to her reaching the Open Mic UK finals in 2010. After writing more than 100 songs for her first label, she chose to leave, losing her early catalogue in the process. The setback pushed her into London’s club scene, where she worked the door at Fabric and rediscovered a creative spark that aligned with the pulse of underground culture.

Her debut single Good Life arrived in 2019, followed by a steady stream of singles that helped define her sound. The 2021 mixtape Dancing, Drinking, Talking, Thinking introduced her as a writer who approached club pop with diaristic detail. Her signing with PIAS Recordings led to the EPs Synchronicity in 2022 and Higher Than The Sun in 2023. That same year she issued Happiness, collaborated with Kungs on Afraid Of Nothing and joined the collective of singers on Call Me A Lioness.

Her debut album era began with the July 2024 single Free, followed by Angel Of Satisfaction in August and Switch in September. Louder, Please followed in January 2025, driving her first UK headline tour and securing support slots for Sugababes on the Sugababes 25 Tour and for Kesha and Scissor Sisters on The Tits Out Tour. Her weekly unannounced club shows became a hallmark of her rise, giving fans early access to material later found on her debut album.

Rose Gray Australian Tour

Tickets on sale Monday 1 December at 10am AEDT

Wednesday 18 February 2026, The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Also performing at Southwave, Brisbane and Mighty Hoopla, Sydney.

Presented by MG Live

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)