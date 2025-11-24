 Rose Gray Announces Debut Australian Headline Date For February 2026 - Noise11.com
Rose Gray announces debut Australian tour for February 2026

Rose Gray photo by Yana Van Nuffel

Rose Gray Announces Debut Australian Headline Date For February 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2025

in News

Rose Gray, the East London artist shaped by the energy of club culture, will bring her debut Australian tour to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in February 2026. The tour extends a rapid rise that has pushed her from late night sets in London clubs to the global stages she now occupies. Her art draws from years spent in nightlife, where she worked shifts, danced through mornings and found a voice that mixes honesty, hedonism and heart.

Rose Gray will headline The Night Cat in Melbourne on 18 February 2026, with additional appearances at Southwave in Brisbane, and at Mighty Hoopla on Bondi Beach in Sydney. Tickets will be available from 10am AEDT on Monday 1 December. The dates follow a run of sold-out shows across Europe and a recent visit to South America, where she performed in Brazil and appeared at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.

The Australian tour arrives after the release of the deluxe edition of her debut album A Little Louder, Please, issued through Polydor Records. The album expanded the world first set out on Louder, Please, released in January 2025, which traced the emotional fallout of friendships, the loss of lovers and the thrill of new connections. The deluxe version adds collaborations with Melanie C, Jade, Shygirl and Casey MQ, as well as remixes that elevate the record’s club roots.

Born Rosie May Hudson-Edmonds in Muswell Hill on 31 December 1996, Rose Gray grew up in a household led by creative parents. Her stepfather encouraged her to explore songwriting, which led to her reaching the Open Mic UK finals in 2010. After writing more than 100 songs for her first label, she chose to leave, losing her early catalogue in the process. The setback pushed her into London’s club scene, where she worked the door at Fabric and rediscovered a creative spark that aligned with the pulse of underground culture.

Her debut single Good Life arrived in 2019, followed by a steady stream of singles that helped define her sound. The 2021 mixtape Dancing, Drinking, Talking, Thinking introduced her as a writer who approached club pop with diaristic detail. Her signing with PIAS Recordings led to the EPs Synchronicity in 2022 and Higher Than The Sun in 2023. That same year she issued Happiness, collaborated with Kungs on Afraid Of Nothing and joined the collective of singers on Call Me A Lioness.

Her debut album era began with the July 2024 single Free, followed by Angel Of Satisfaction in August and Switch in September. Louder, Please followed in January 2025, driving her first UK headline tour and securing support slots for Sugababes on the Sugababes 25 Tour and for Kesha and Scissor Sisters on The Tits Out Tour. Her weekly unannounced club shows became a hallmark of her rise, giving fans early access to material later found on her debut album.

Rose Gray Australian Tour
Tickets on sale Monday 1 December at 10am AEDT
Wednesday 18 February 2026, The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Also performing at Southwave, Brisbane and Mighty Hoopla, Sydney.
Presented by MG Live

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Southern River Band
The Black Crowes Add Second Melbourne Show With The Southern River Band Confirmed As National Support

Bluesfest Tours has expanded The Black Crowes' 2026 Australian run with a second headline show at The Forum in Melbourne on Thursday 2 April, following the immediate sell out of their Friday 3 April date. The extra performance strengthens an already packed national schedule that includes stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, and Byron Bay, with several shows close to capacity.

7 hours ago
Redd Kross
Redd Kross And The Hard-Ons Unite For 2026 Australian Tour

Two pioneering forces of punk and power-pop will reconnect in 2026 when Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons, fronted by Tim Rogers, launch a coast-spanning Australian tour. The run marks the return of two acts who helped define the collision of punk grit, melodic pop and high-voltage rock through the late seventies and eighties, setting a foundation that continues to influence generations of alternative artists.

11 hours ago
Taylor Acorn photo by Jonathan Weiner
Taylor Acorn Returns For 2026 Australian Headline Tour

Taylor Acorn will return to Australia in March 2026 with her first national headline tour, announcing four shows with American alt-pop-rock band Arrows In Action as special guests. The visit follows the October release of her second full-length album Poster Child, a record that has pushed the Nashville-based artist into the global pop-punk spotlight. Acorn's new tour will commence in Melbourne on 1 March, continue to Brisbane and Adelaide, and close in Sydney on 6 March.

1 day ago
M. Ward performing on stage during his Australian tour.
M. Ward Extends His Enduring Connection With Australia

M. Ward will return to Australia in March 2026 with his band The Undertakers, marking another chapter in a relationship with local audiences that spans more than two decades. The acclaimed American songwriter, known for his understated vocal delivery and atmospheric guitar work, will bring a full band for a run of intimate East Coast shows that will take his music from Melbourne's bars to regional New South Wales.

2 days ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Confirm Polaris for Australia Return With From Zero World Tour In March 2026

Linkin Park will return to Australia in March 2026 with the From Zero World Tour, marking their long-awaited first local shows since 2013. The renewed line-up, featuring Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, will deliver six major arena dates across Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, bringing a new chapter of the band's history to Australian fans.

4 days ago
Better Lovers Release Highly Irresponsible Deluxe Edition With New Songs
Better Lovers Release Deluxe Edition Of Highly Irresponsible With Two New Tracks, Announce 2026 Australian Debut

Better Lovers have marked the first anniversary of their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, with a deluxe edition that expands the original release with two new songs, The Impossible End, and Don't Forget To Say Please. The expanded version arrives via SharpTone Records and is now available across all major digital platforms, with vinyl orders also open. The deluxe release strengthens what has already become one of the most notable heavy music debuts of the decade, reflecting a group determined to evolve while maintaining the ferocity that defined their earliest work.

5 days ago
The Rasmus raise funds in Kyiv for Ukraine
The Rasmus Unleash New Video For ‘Banksy’ And Lock In First Australian Tour For 2026

Finnish rock mainstays The Rasmus have released a new video for Banksy, the latest single from their eleventh studio album Weirdo. The track continues the band's long tradition of merging dark atmospheres, taut grooves and melodic choruses with topical lyrics that reflect the turbulent world around them, and the band's lifelong empathy for outsiders and misfits. The arrival of Banksy extends a prolific period that now folds into a major milestone, as The Rasmus prepare for their first ever Australian headline shows in January 2026.

5 days ago