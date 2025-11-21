 Linkin Park Confirm Polaris for Australia Return With From Zero World Tour In March 2026 - Noise11.com
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music

Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music

Linkin Park Confirm Polaris for Australia Return With From Zero World Tour In March 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 21, 2025

in News

Linkin Park will return to Australia in March 2026 with the From Zero World Tour, marking their long-awaited first local shows since 2013. The renewed line-up, featuring Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, will deliver six major arena dates across Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, bringing a new chapter of the band’s history to Australian fans.

Formed in California in 1996, Linkin Park rose as one of the most influential rock acts of the 21st century. Their debut album Hybrid Theory became a defining global force, noted for its collision of rock, hip hop, and electronic tension. Across eight studio albums, the band have sold more than 100 million records, collected two Grammy Awards, and headlined the world’s largest festivals. Their past Australian visits consistently drew enormous crowds, and demand for their return has remained constant since their final shows here more than ten years ago.

The From Zero World Tour arrives at a pivotal moment, with the band entering a creative rebirth following the release of their latest album From Zero. This new phase showcases a refreshed creative energy, shaped by new voices while continuing the signature sonic depth that defined their early years.

Sydney heavy outfit Polaris will join the entire Australian run. Since emerging in 2012, Polaris have carved a fierce presence through a blend of melodic metalcore, post-rock touches, and electronic colour. Their albums The Mortal Coil and The Death Of Me both debuted in the Australian Top 10, earned ARIA Award nominations, and expanded the band’s profile across Europe and North America.

Polaris cemented their reputation through sold-out national tours and key festival appearances, including Knotfest Australia, Download, Jera On Air, Rock For People, Graspop Metal Gathering, and Vainstream. Their most recent album Fatalism strengthened their global reach and reaffirmed their status as one of Australia’s most commanding heavy acts.

Their addition to the tour places two generations of modern heavy music on the same stage and gives Australian audiences a rare opportunity to see both acts in peak form.

The From Zero era represents the band’s boldest creative reset. The single The Emptiness Machine surged to number one on both the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, marking their 13th and 11th leaders on those formats. In the UK, the song debuted at number four, which became their highest chart position in that market.

Heavy Is The Crown continued the momentum, serving as the official League Of Legends World Championship Anthem. Its release introduced a new generation of fans to the band’s dense production style and lyrical introspection. With more than 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Linkin Park have reclaimed a dominant international profile, and their latest work has connected strongly with audiences who have followed them since the early 2000s.

This renewed visibility follows a series of archival and anniversary releases that highlighted the breadth of their legacy. The reissue of Hybrid Theory in 2020 and Meteora’s 20th anniversary edition in 2023 unearthed rare material, including the single Lost, which topped both Alternative and Rock radio charts. Their 2024 greatest-hits package Papercuts offered another look at their extensive catalogue, led by the vault track Friendly Fire which also reached number one.

From Zero marks the band’s eighth studio album and reinforces their ability to evolve while maintaining the emotional intensity and sonic architecture that shaped their global influence.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Tuesday March 3 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Thursday March 5 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Sunday March 8 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday March 10 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Saturday March 14 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Sunday March 15 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

