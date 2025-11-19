Magnolia Park Unleash New Single “Chasing Shadows” Ahead Of 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Orlando sonic storytellers Magnolia Park are back with a new single, “Chasing Shadows,” their first release following the launch of their ambitious fourth studio album, VAMP. Released via Epitaph Records, the track explores the dark conclusion of VAMP’s dystopian narrative, where the protagonist Aurora XI faces devastating loss at the hands of the Shadow Cult.

With sludgy guitars, raging melodies, and a driving drum machine, “Chasing Shadows” blends aggressive instrumentals with catchy hooks, creating a dynamic and emotional soundscape. “The song deals with feeling unworthy of love and the torment of losing someone close,” the band explains, referencing Aurora’s grief after losing her sister, Ophelia. An early 2000s-inspired visual accompanies the track, highlighting the cinematic scope of the band’s storytelling.

Magnolia Park will hit Australia in March 2026, supporting Japanese metal sensation BABYMETAL across five cities. Fans can catch them live at:

March 12 – HPC, Perth

March 14 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

March 17 – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

March 20 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

March 22 – Riverstage, Brisbane

Formed in Orlando, Florida in 2018 by childhood friends Tristian Torres and Freddie Criales, Magnolia Park quickly made their mark on the American rock scene. Their name originates from a childhood mishap when Criales broke his leg riding a Razor scooter near Magnolia Park. The band’s first single, “Patience,” arrived in August 2018, followed by multiple singles in 2019 that were later compiled into their debut EP Vacant.

Despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Magnolia Park maintained momentum with singles like “Sick of it All,” “Sunburst,” and “Houdini” in 2020, leveraging TikTok to build a devoted online following. Their social media efforts helped establish them as a must-watch live act and cultivated a fanbase that spans the globe.

Magnolia Park’s sophomore EP Dream Eater in 2021 featured collaborations with emo veterans including Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens and Oliver Baxxter of Broadside. This period marked the band’s first major tour support roles, including dates with LiL Lotus. Their growing profile led to a signing with Epitaph Records later that year, a partnership the band described as “the perfect fit.”

The release of their fourth album VAMP in April 2025 expanded their narrative ambitions. Dubbed a neo-gothic concept album, it transports listeners to the Nocturne Nexus, a futuristic setting rich in world-building. Early reception highlighted the album’s ambitious storytelling, blending horror, fantasy, and anime influences with Magnolia Park’s signature post-hardcore sound.

Beyond tours, Magnolia Park have appeared at major festivals including Reading and Leeds, When We Were Young, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life, Welcome to Rockville, Riot Fest, and the revived Warped Tour. Their headline slot on the inaugural Summer School tour and dates with A Day To Remember and From Ashes To New cemented their reputation as one of modern rock’s most energetic live acts.

Looking ahead, Magnolia Park plan European festival appearances at Download Festival, Rock Am Ring, and Rock Im Park in 2026, before returning to Australia with BABYMETAL.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)