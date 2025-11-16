Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls And Bowling For Soup Set For 2026 Australian Co-Headline Tour - Noise11.com

Australia will welcome a powerful fusion of UK folk punk and Texan pop punk in May 2026, with Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls joining forces with Bowling For Soup for the co-headline Bowl My Bones Australian Tour. The two acts will travel across the country together next May, offering fans a rare chance to see two long-running and influential punk artists share a single bill.

The tour will begin on Friday 1 May at The Station on the Sunshine Coast, then move through Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Frankston and Adelaide, before closing on Monday 11 May at Metropolis in Fremantle. Both artists have long histories with Australian audiences, and their return in 2026 brings a fresh wave of anticipation for shows that promise high energy and a deeply communal spirit.

Bowling For Soup formed in Texas in 1994 and have carried a loud and cheerful presence through the pop punk world for over thirty years. They broke through during the early 2000s, a period that saw pop punk reach global recognition. Their playful humour, upbeat hooks and refusal to take themselves too seriously helped define a generation of fans who embraced the band’s positive outlook and unfiltered honesty.

Across their long career, Bowling For Soup have delivered eleven studio albums, including Gold and Silver certified releases that have become staples for fans of early 2000s pop culture. Their music has appeared on multiple soundtracks, including children’s television, and several of their singles remain radio favourites. The band recently celebrated the twentieth anniversary of A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, which remains one of their most recognised records.

Bowling For Soup will next appear at Wembley Arena and are currently preparing Stoked On Trent, a live acoustic album recorded in Manchester. Their 2026 Australian return follows their heavily attended appearances at Good Things Festival and headline sideshows in 2024. The upcoming tour signals another milestone for a band that has consistently embraced the power of live performance.

Frank Turner first rose to prominence as the vocalist for UK post-hardcore band Million Dead. Following the band’s split in 2005, he shifted into solo work that blended folk, punk and storytelling. This turn established the foundation for a career that now spans ten studio albums, more than 3000 live shows and a global fan base that values his sincerity and tireless work ethic.

Turner works closely with his band The Sleeping Souls, whose long-standing lineup includes Ben Lloyd, Tarrant Anderson, Matt Nasir and Callum Green. Together, they have created a catalogue of music that explores personal trials, community and resilience. Turner’s 2022 album FTHC reached number one in the UK, a landmark achievement for an artist who built his reputation through constant touring and direct connection with fans.

His most recent album, Undefeated, released in 2024, showcased a wide emotional and musical range. The record highlighted Turner’s detailed lyricism and his ability to shift between acoustic reflections and energetic punk-influenced anthems. Turner is also known for his support of grassroots venues and for founding the international Lost Evenings festival, which attracts fans from around the world.

Turner’s previous visits to Australia have included festival appearances, headline shows and his powerful set at Bluesfest Byron Bay in 2023. His return for the 2026 Bowl My Bones Tour marks another chapter in a career that continues to reach new audiences while maintaining long-time supporters.

Tour Dates For Bowl My Bones 2026

Friday 1 May 2026, The Station, Sunshine Coast

Saturday 2 May 2026, The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sunday 3 May 2026, Roundhouse, Sydney

Tuesday 5 May 2026, Bar On The Hill, Newcastle

Thursday 7 May 2026, The Forum, Melbourne

Friday 8 May 2026, Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Saturday 9 May 2026, Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Monday 11 May 2026, Metropolis, Fremantle

Pre-sale begins Wednesday 19 November at 10am local time. General on-sale begins Friday 21 November at 10am local time.

