Fantastic Negrito Confirms March 2026 Return To Australia - Noise11.com

Fantastic Negrito Confirms March 2026 Return To Australia

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2025

Three time GRAMMY Award winner Fantastic Negrito will make his long awaited return to Australia in March 2026, bringing a run of headline dates and festival shows that promise powerful performances and bold storytelling. The tour will see the American artist share songs from across his remarkable career, including his 2024 album Son Of A Broken Man.

Fantastic Negrito’s rise has been anything but simple. Born Xavier Dphrepaulezz, he grew up in an orthodox Muslim household in Massachusetts before moving to California as a teenager. He chased music through the 1990s, signing a major label deal that collapsed before his career gained traction. A near fatal car crash in 2000 damaged his playing hand and forced a complete reset.

The setback pushed him away from the industry for several years, yet the desire to create eventually returned. He rebuilt his musical voice with a raw and unfiltered approach that drew from blues, soul, rock and folk. That shift reached a global audience in 2015 when he won the first NPR Tiny Desk Contest, a moment that launched his modern era.

The years that followed reshaped Fantastic Negrito as a major force in contemporary blues. His albums earned three GRAMMY Awards for Best Contemporary Blues Album, a rare achievement for any modern artist. He toured the world many times, playing Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Newport Folk and WOMAD. His work placed him on stages with Sturgill Simpson, Chris Cornell and Bruce Springsteen.

Collaborations expanded his creative reach. Negrito worked with artists as varied as Sting, E-40 and Tank And The Bangas. His songs blended sharp social commentary with personal narratives shaped by trauma, survival and renewal. Away from music, he founded Revolution Plantation, an urban farm that supports youth programs and community education.

In 2024, Fantastic Negrito released Son Of A Broken Man, a record that pushed deeper into emotional and musical territory. The album combined heavy riffs with soul drenched ballads and unexpected shifts in tone. The lyrics explored identity, trust and the tangled ties between fathers and sons. It became one of his most personal works, drawing on decades of lived experience.

Australian audiences will now be able to hear the album live for the first time, along with highlights from his catalogue. His concerts are known for fierce vocal power, dynamic grooves and a stage presence shaped by years of storytelling. These shows will mark his first Australian visit in several years.

Australian Tour Dates 2026
Sunday 8 March, Port Fairy Folk Festival
Tuesday 10 March, Crowbar, Brisbane
Thursday 12 March, Paddo RSL, Sydney
Friday 13 March, The Nightcat, Melbourne
Saturday 14 March, Meeniyan Town Hall
Sunday 15 March, The Espy, Melbourne

Ticketing Information
Presale sign up opens Thursday 20 November at 12pm for a 24 hour window.
General on sale begins Friday 21 November at 12pm.

https://troubadourpresents.com/events/fantastic-negrito/

