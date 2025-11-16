 Lenny Kravitz Lights Up Auckland And Sets The Tone For Australia - Noise11.com
Lenny Kravitz Lights Up Auckland And Sets The Tone For Australia

by Noise11.com on November 16, 2025

in News

Lenny Kravitz has started his southern return, and Auckland was first to witness his new tour in action. Lenny touched down with a setlist shaped by his three decade career, and Australia now has a predicted blueprint of what to expect next. Kravitz played Auckland on Saturday night, and the show leaned into classics, deep cuts, and a generous serve from his latest album Blue Electric Light.

Lenny Kravitz balanced new material with moments that shaped his ascent. He opened with Bring It On from It Is Time For A Love Revolution, then moved into Dig In from his 2001 album Lenny. TK421 from Blue Electric Light brought the 2024 sound, while Always On The Run from Mama Said proved the early hits remain untouchable. I Belong To You and Stillness Of Heart returned the audience to 1998 and 2001, and Believe from Are You Gonna Go My Way lifted the venue again.

He showcased Honey and Paralyzed from Blue Electric Light, and drifted into Low from Raise Vibration. The Chamber offered a chapter from Strut before he moved into the ballad I’ll Be Waiting. It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over and Again delivered the major global singles.

American Woman, Fly Away, and Are You Gonna Go My Way brought the night to a peak, with Let Love Rule closing the show.

Auckland Setlist, As Performed

Bring It On (It Is Time For A Love Revolution, 2008)
Dig In (Lenny, 2001)
TK421 (Blue Electric Light, 2024)
Always On The Run (Mama Said, 1991)
I Belong To You (5, 1998)
Stillness Of Heart (Lenny, 2001)
Believe (Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1993)
Honey (Blue Electric Light, 2024)
Paralyzed (Blue Electric Light, 2024)
Low (Raise Vibration, 2018)
The Chamber (Strut, 2014)
I’ll Be Waiting (It Is Time For A Love Revolution, 2008)
It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over (Mama Said, 1991)
Again (Greatest Hits, 2000)
American Woman (soundtrack The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999)
Fly Away (5, 1998)
Are You Gonna Go My Way (Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1993)

Encore:
Let Love Rule (Let Love Rule, 1989)
A Legacy That Built The Moment

Kravitz has spent more than thirty years creating a catalogue that blends rock, funk, R&B, soul, and psychedelic influences. His debut Let Love Rule in 1989 set the tone for a career that avoided trends and embraced instinct. The albums Mama Said and Are You Gonna Go My Way confirmed his place in global music culture, while 5 delivered the Grammy winning American Woman and Fly Away. He has won four consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance, a feat unmatched by any other male performer.

Alongside music, Kravitz has acted in Precious and The Hunger Games, and operates his creative studio Kravitz Design. His influence spans songwriting, production, performance, photography, and film.

BLUE ELECTRIC LIGHT 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Tuesday, 18 November, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Wednesday, 19 November, Newcastle, Entertainment Centre
Friday, 21 November, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
Tuesday, 25 November, Melbourne, John Cain Arena
Friday, 28 November, Mildura, Sporting Precinct
Saturday, 29 November, Adelaide, BP Adelaide Grand Final.

