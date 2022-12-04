Billy Joel Plays His First New Zealand Show in 14 Years - Noise11.com

Billy Joel played his Auckland, New Zealand show on Saturday night ahead of his one-off Australian show in Melbourne this coming weekend.

Billy’s last show in New Zealand was 14 December 2008 and before that March 1998 (with Elton John).

Melbourne can look forward to a similar setlist in a slightly different order. While the Joel show juggles the songs each time, the songs are generally the same although Billy dropped ‘Modern Woman’ and ‘New York State of Mind’ at this show compared to his last New York show but added ‘She’s Always A Woman’.

Billy Joel setlist for Auckland, New Zealand, 3 December 2022

A Matter of Trust (from The Bridge, 1986)

My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)

The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)

Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)

An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)

Just the Way You Are (from The Stranger, 1977)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)

She’s Always A Woman (from The Stranger, 1977)

Pressure (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)

I Go to Extremes (from Storm Front, 1989)

All For Leyna (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Sometimes A Fantasy (from Glass Houses, 1980)

The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)

Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)

The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)

Nessun dorma

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)

Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)

Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)

You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Billy Joel will play his only Australian show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this coming Saturday, 10 December 2022.

