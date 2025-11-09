 Jelly Roll Forced To Cancel Auckland Finale Due To Illness After Breakthrough First Australia And New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com
Jelly Roll performs The Angels’ Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again live in Melbourne, 28 October 2029.

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey at Rod Laver Arena 28 October 2025 photo by Winston Robinson

Jelly Roll Forced To Cancel Auckland Finale Due To Illness After Breakthrough First Australia And New Zealand Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2025

in News

Jelly Roll’s long-awaited debut tour of Australia and New Zealand came to a sudden halt in Auckland, with the US genre-bending star forced to cancel the final show due to illness, moments before he was due to take the stage.

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, was set to close the run at The Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland on Friday night, 8 November. Gates had opened, support acts had begun preparing, and fans were already inside the venue when the announcement came shortly after 6pm that the performance would not proceed.

The multi-platinum Nashville artist addressed fans directly across his social channels, sharing that he had pushed himself to perform but was unable to overcome the illness.

“Dear Auckland, I’ve done everything I can, I just can’t shake it,” he wrote. “It breaks my heart, I’ve probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”

The late notice drew disappointment from some fans, particularly those who had travelled long distances to see Jelly Roll’s first-ever New Zealand concert. Live Nation later confirmed that all ticket holders will receive automatic full refunds, advising fans to contact their point of purchase for further assistance.

The Auckland date was scheduled as the final night of Jelly Roll’s first visit to Australia and New Zealand, a landmark moment in a career that has risen at remarkable speed.

The tour included:
Strummingbird Festival, Sunshine Coast, 25 October
AEC Theatre, Adelaide, 26 October
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, 28 October
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, 29 October
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, 4 November
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, 1 November
RAC Arena, Perth, 2 November
The Outer Fields, Western Springs Auckland, 8 November (cancelled)

This first run follows Jelly Roll’s swift ascent from underground Southern rap and independent touring to chart-topping crossover success. His mix of country, rock, hip-hop, and gospel-inspired storytelling has made him one of modern Nashville’s most relatable new voices, speaking openly about addiction, incarceration, and redemption in a way that has connected deeply with fans around the world.

Jelly Roll has become one of country music’s most impactful new artists in recent years. In 2023, his album Whitsitt Chapel reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and his 2024 follow-up Beautifully Broken debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre chart, cementing his crossover appeal.

He has also scored eight consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including Heart Of Stone, I Am Not Okay and Liar, which held the top spot for six weeks. His raw honesty and anthemic choruses have seen him draw comparisons to the gritty, confessional sounds of artists like Johnny Cash and Chris Stapleton, although his hybrid sound remains uniquely his own.

While the last-minute cancellation left some disappointed, Jelly Roll’s history of rarely missing shows is well documented. With his next scheduled appearance on 15 November in Mexico City, the forced rest will hopefully allow him time to recover fully and return to the stage at full strength.

His Australian visit also arrives during a period of intense personal transformation. Known for openly discussing both his struggles and triumphs, Jelly Roll has spoken recently about losing more than 110 pounds, aiming to inspire fans through his journey rather than simply present results after the fact.

“Somehow I managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds,” he said earlier this year. “I didn’t become successful because of my weight, I became successful in spite of it.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Makes a Powerful Statement at Auckland Pro-Palestine Rally

In an unexpected, yet profoundly moving moment this past weekend, Kiwi music icon Neil Finn stepped into Aotea Square, Auckland, and lent his voice to a pro-Palestine rally, delivering a stirring a capella performance of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to a gathering estimated at 300–500 people braving the elements.

August 21, 2025
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Billy Joel Transforms the MCG Into The Melbourne Concert Ground #REVIEW

There were no crickets at the MCG this week. Just thunderous applause. Billy Joel opened his one-off Melbourne show with a message for his fans. “The bad news is I haven’t put out anything new since 1993, so basically you’re gonna hear the same shit you heard last time. The good news is I haven’t put out anything new since 1993, so basically you’re gonna hear the same shit you heard last time.”

December 11, 2022
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Plays His First New Zealand Show in 14 Years

Billy Joel played his Auckland, New Zealand show on Saturday night ahead of his one-off Australian show in Melbourne this coming weekend.

December 5, 2022
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Slips Into Sydney This Week For A Harbour Cruise

Billy Joel was spotted enjoying some “me time” in Sydney on Tuesday after arriving in Australia ahead of his Auckland and Melbourne shows.

December 1, 2022
Rolling Stones Auckland
The Rolling Stones Open Auckland Voting, Reveal New Zealand Poster

The Rolling Stones will play their final show of 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday and voting is now open for the show.

November 21, 2014
Bruce Springsteen in Melbourne Photo by Ros OGorman
Bruce Springsteen Covers Lorde In New Zealand VIDEO

Bruce Springsteen opened up his Auckland, New Zealand show with a cover of Lorde’s ‘Royals’ this weekend.

March 1, 2014
The Jacksons, Melbourne, Australia, 2013, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Jacksons Cancel New Zealand Date

The Jacksons New Zealand date for next week has been cancelled.

March 21, 2013