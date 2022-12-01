Billy Joel Slips Into Sydney This Week For A Harbour Cruise - Noise11.com

Billy Joel was spotted enjoying some “me time” in Sydney on Tuesday after arriving in Australia ahead of his Auckland and Melbourne shows.

Billy shouted wife Alexis Roderick and his two daughters a boat cruise on Sydney Harbour.

Joel will perform a one-off show in New Zealand this Saturday (3 December) and then he will drop into Melbourne on 10 December for his only Australian show. His final American show for 2022 will be 19 December at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Billy Joel is also looking forward to his 90th Madison Square Garden show in 22 April 2023. Joel started his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden in January 2014.

Billy Joel’s last visit to Australia was in 2013 also for a one-off show. He performed at Sydney’s Stone Music festival on 21 April 2013.

