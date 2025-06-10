Deep Purple To Release 20th Anniversary Remix of Underrated ‘Rapture of the Deep’ - Noise11.com

Deep Purple will release a 20th anniversary remix of the largely ignored 2005 album ‘Rapture of the Deep’.

‘Rapture of the Deep’ was for fourth album with Steve Morse and second album with Don Airey. It featured founding member Ian Paice on drums, bass player Roger Glover who joined for the fourth album ‘Deep Purple In Rock’ and Ian Gillian, who also joined the band for ‘Deep Purple In Rock’.

Roger Glover said, “We were going through a bit of a hard time when we started the songwriting and production of ‘Rapture of the Deep’ and, strangely enough, we didn’t have a record company at that point. Let’s face it, we were a bit lost (…).”

Now, newly mixed with the supervision of Roger Glover, analogue-mastered at renowned Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, and presented with bold new artwork, Rapture of the Deep finally shines with clarity and colour. “It’s a new album now to me.”, says Roger Glover.

Added to the album is the Steve Morse piece ‘Closing Note’.

“Rapture Of The Deep” 20th-anniversary remix track listing:

CD + LP:

01. Money Talks

02. Things I Never Said*

03. Rapture Of The Deep

04. Clearly Quite Absurd

05. MTV*

06. Back to Back

07. Wrong Man

08. Girls Like That

09. Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye

10. Don’t Let Go

11. Junkyard Blues

12. Before Time Again

* Not on original studio album

Bonus LP+CD

2005 Studio Jams & Rehearsals:

01. MTV

02. Money Talks

03. Back To Back

04. Before Time Began

05. Closing Note**

** Unreleased instrumental track by Steve Morse

Rapture Of The Deep will be released on August 29.

