 John Lydon Starts Work On A Novel - Noise11.com
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman

John Lydon Photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Lydon Starts Work On A Novel

by Music-News.com on June 16, 2025

in News

Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon is writing a novel.

Lydon has been rebuilding his life in the wake of the death of his wife Nora, who passed away aged 80 in April 2023 from Alzheimer’s.

After a prolonged period of grieving, John has thrown himself back into his music and other creative projects, which includes writing a fictional book, an ambition he has had for years.

Speaking to website Contact Music, he revealed: “I am writing a book, of sorts. Of course it’s based on truth, but it’s a juxtaposition of the characters.

“I can’t just sit down and not do nothing, it’s not my way.

“Yet I’ve created a wonderful impression that I just sit around watching TV all day which I can’t stand doing.”

John – whose best friend and long-time manager John “Rambo” Stevens died in December 2023 aged 66 – has also started creating new paintings and he intends to organise an exhibition of his work.

He added: “I love painting. There’s an enticement there that I start collecting my paintings and displaying them. I’ve used them in books that I’ve put together in the past. There’s a whole bunch of new stuff that is very relevant to me. If there’s an audience for that then that’s well and fine. If there isn’t then I can wait. Even after death.”

As he adjusted to life on his own, John says the support of his fans has been crucial to him since losing Nora, because they’ve made him realise that he is “nice person” who people care about.

He said: “That’s news to me. From early youth I thought I was a nobody and I had no real self-respect, but through an audience they’ve given me something about myself that I never notice, which is that I’m actually a nice person, I never knew that.”

John is currently on tour with his band Public Image Ltd but he previously went on the road for a one-man spoken word tour and he admits he felt a lot of love from his fans when he did those question and answer dates,

He said: “I found great joy and glee doing the solo talking shows. The combination of the audience and me just there alone, head in the guillotine, it was a very frightful affair, but it worked.

“I found out that I am naturally personable, oddly enough, and approachable. Great! The people that turned up for that did me no end of good and I love them to death for that.

“It’s a sad and bitter regret, personally, that I wasn’t aware of that and that I’d forgotten that. It was a case of that I wasn’t doing this for myself, there’s a lot of people that matter in my life and most of them I don’t even know. But we do know each other by being kindred spirits. That was very rewarding.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill movie
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill Live From Prague Concert To Screen In Cinemas Worldwide

‘Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague - The Movie’ will screen over two nights in cinemas worldwide in July before its DVD/Blu-Ray/CD and LP release on 1 August 2025.

2 days ago
Motorhead 1976 photo by Sheila Rock supplied BMG Records
Motörhead Premiere ‘Leavin’ Here’ Video

Motörhead have a new video for their 1976 previously unreleased song ‘Leavin’ Here’, from the upcoming album ‘The Manticore Tapes’.

3 days ago
David Bowie Mick Jagger Dancing In The Streets
David Bowie and Mick Jagger ‘Dancing In the Street’ Is Getting A 40th Anniversary Release

David Bowie and Mick Jagger’s ‘Dancing In The Street’ was released on August 27, 1985. The song was recorded to raise funds for Live Aid. It was originally intended to be a live performance at Live Aid on 13 July 1985 with Bowie live from London and Jagger live from Philadelphia but due to technical issues on the day, it didn’t happen.

5 days ago
Sly Stone
Leo Sayer Shares His Thoughts on The Passing of Sly Stone

There really is a riot going on right now, so what a poignant moment it seems to be to lose a hero I never met, yet a man I often imagined as my soul brother. I worked with many of his alumni (including the man who helped invent him, fellow San Fran disk jockey Tom Donahue), and to say they and he inspired me would be a useless understatement.

6 days ago
The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
The Doobies Brothers Release First Album With Michael McDonald in 45 Years

The Doobie Brothers have released ‘Walk This Road’, their first album since 1980’s ‘One Step Closer’ 45 years ago to feature Michael McDonald as a full member of the band.

6 days ago
Deep Purple 2005- photo by Bruce Payne
Deep Purple To Release 20th Anniversary Remix of Underrated ‘Rapture of the Deep’

Deep Purple will release a 20th anniversary remix of the largely ignored 2005 album ‘Rapture of the Deep’.

6 days ago
Sly Stone
Funk Legend Sly Stone Has Died Aged 82

Sly Stone of the legendary Sly & The Family Stone has died at the age of 82.

6 days ago