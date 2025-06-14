Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill Live From Prague Concert To Screen In Cinemas Worldwide - Noise11.com

‘Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague – The Movie’ will screen over two nights in cinemas worldwide in July before its DVD/Blu-Ray/CD and LP release on 1 August 2025.
Screening across the world will take place on 23 and 27 July 2025.
Roger Waters, founding member and creative force behind the legendary Pink Floyd, brings to the screen his live show, Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague – The Movie. Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film combines iconic songs from his Pink Floyd days with those from his solo career, encompassing a timespan of sixty years. The show is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious planet home.
Dedicated to “our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity”, the movie is an extraordinary assault on the senses, not just musically and visually, but politically and philosophically as well. It captures performances of songs from some of the most influential albums of all time – The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall, together with those from the most popular of Waters’ solo career, including Amused To Death and Is This The Life We Really Want? Brought together with his band and crew, the show is majestic, with performances that are powerful yet controlled.
The sense of control is emphasised by the 360° stage. It provides intimacy and allows the performers to play to all sections of the audience “in the round”. With a rectangular centre with runways extending from each side, creating an elongated cross. Above it is a set of giant LED screens configured the same way. Made up of 12 surfaces, and totalling a huge 650 square meters, they project numerous images and messages that vividly and powerfully reinforce the meanings behind the songs. Because of the size and position of the screens, they can be seen throughout the arena and promote a high-energy production with maximum audience participation.
The physical release on Blu-Ray, DVD, CD and LP is 1 August, 2025.
Blu-ray and DVD
1. Introduction
2. Comfortably Numb
3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
4. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2
5. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3
6. The Powers That Be
7. The Bravery of Being Out of Range
8. The Bar Part 1
9. Have a Cigar
10. Wish You Were Here
11. Shine On You Crazy Diamond
12. Sheep
13. In the Flesh
14. Run Like Hell
15. Déjà Vu
16. Is This the Life We Really Want?
17. Money
18. Us and Them
19. Any Colour You Like
20. Brain Damage
21. Eclipse
22. Two Suns in the Sunset
23. The Bar Part 2
24. Outside the Wall
25. Credits
26. Comfortably Numb Music Video
27. Two Suns in the Sunset Music Video
CD
CD1
1. Introduction
2. Comfortably Numb
3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
4. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2
5. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3
6. The Powers That Be
7. The Bravery of Being Out of Range
8. The Bar Part 1
9. Have a Cigar
10. Wish You Were Here
11. Shine On You Crazy Diamond
12. Sheep
CD2
1. In the Flesh
2. Run Like Hell
3. Déjà Vu
4. Is This the Life We Really Want?
5. Money
6. Us and Them
7. Any Colour You Like
8. Brain Damage
9. Eclipse
10. Two Suns in the Sunset
11. The Bar Part 2
12. Outside the Wall
LP
Side A
1. Introduction
2. Comfortably Numb
3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
4. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2
5. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3
6. The Powers That Be
Side B
1. The Bravery of Being Out of Range
2. The Bar Part 1
3. Have a Cigar
Side C
1. Wish You Were Here
2. Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Side D
1. Sheep
2. In the Flesh
3. Run Like Hell
Side E
1. Déjà Vu
2. Is This the Life We Really Want?
3. Money
Side F
1. Us and Them
2. Any Colour You Like
3. Brain Damage
4. Eclipse
Side G
1. Two Suns in the Sunset
Side H
1. The Bar Part 2
2. Outside the Wall
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook