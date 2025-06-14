Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill Live From Prague Concert To Screen In Cinemas Worldwide - Noise11.com

‘Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague – The Movie’ will screen over two nights in cinemas worldwide in July before its DVD/Blu-Ray/CD and LP release on 1 August 2025.

Screening across the world will take place on 23 and 27 July 2025.

Roger Waters, founding member and creative force behind the legendary Pink Floyd, brings to the screen his live show, Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague – The Movie. Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film combines iconic songs from his Pink Floyd days with those from his solo career, encompassing a timespan of sixty years. The show is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious planet home.

Dedicated to “our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity”, the movie is an extraordinary assault on the senses, not just musically and visually, but politically and philosophically as well. It captures performances of songs from some of the most influential albums of all time – The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall, together with those from the most popular of Waters’ solo career, including Amused To Death and Is This The Life We Really Want? Brought together with his band and crew, the show is majestic, with performances that are powerful yet controlled.

The sense of control is emphasised by the 360° stage. It provides intimacy and allows the performers to play to all sections of the audience “in the round”. With a rectangular centre with runways extending from each side, creating an elongated cross. Above it is a set of giant LED screens configured the same way. Made up of 12 surfaces, and totalling a huge 650 square meters, they project numerous images and messages that vividly and powerfully reinforce the meanings behind the songs. Because of the size and position of the screens, they can be seen throughout the arena and promote a high-energy production with maximum audience participation.

The physical release on Blu-Ray, DVD, CD and LP is 1 August, 2025.

Blu-ray and DVD

1. Introduction

2. Comfortably Numb

3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

4. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2

5. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3

6. The Powers That Be

7. The Bravery of Being Out of Range

8. The Bar Part 1

9. Have a Cigar

10. Wish You Were Here

11. Shine On You Crazy Diamond

12. Sheep

13. In the Flesh

14. Run Like Hell

15. Déjà Vu

16. Is This the Life We Really Want?

17. Money

18. Us and Them

19. Any Colour You Like

20. Brain Damage

21. Eclipse

22. Two Suns in the Sunset

23. The Bar Part 2

24. Outside the Wall

25. Credits

26. Comfortably Numb Music Video

27. Two Suns in the Sunset Music Video

CD

CD1

1. Introduction

2. Comfortably Numb

3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

4. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2

5. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3

6. The Powers That Be

7. The Bravery of Being Out of Range

8. The Bar Part 1

9. Have a Cigar

10. Wish You Were Here

11. Shine On You Crazy Diamond

12. Sheep

CD2

1. In the Flesh

2. Run Like Hell

3. Déjà Vu

4. Is This the Life We Really Want?

5. Money

6. Us and Them

7. Any Colour You Like

8. Brain Damage

9. Eclipse

10. Two Suns in the Sunset

11. The Bar Part 2

12. Outside the Wall

LP

Side A

1. Introduction

2. Comfortably Numb

3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

4. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2

5. Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3

6. The Powers That Be

Side B

1. The Bravery of Being Out of Range

2. The Bar Part 1

3. Have a Cigar

Side C

1. Wish You Were Here

2. Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Side D

1. Sheep

2. In the Flesh

3. Run Like Hell

Side E

1. Déjà Vu

2. Is This the Life We Really Want?

3. Money

Side F

1. Us and Them

2. Any Colour You Like

3. Brain Damage

4. Eclipse

Side G

1. Two Suns in the Sunset

Side H

1. The Bar Part 2

2. Outside the Wall

