 David Bowie and Mick Jagger ‘Dancing In the Street’ Is Getting A 40th Anniversary Release - Noise11.com
David Bowie Mick Jagger Dancing In The Streets

David Bowie and Mick Jagger ‘Dancing In the Street’ Is Getting A 40th Anniversary Release

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2025

in News

David Bowie and Mick Jagger’s ‘Dancing In The Street’ was released on August 27, 1985. The song was recorded to raise funds for Live Aid. It was originally intended to be a live performance at Live Aid on 13 July 1985 with Bowie live from London and Jagger live from Philadelphia but due to technical issues on the day, it didn’t happen.

The song was recorded in June 1985 at Westside Studios in London while Bowie was recording his songs for the movie ‘Absolute Beginners’.

This wasn’t the first time Jagger and Bowie recorded together. Bowie sings backing vocals uncredited on The Rolling Stones 1974 classic ‘It’s Only Rock n Roll (But I Like It).

Bowie also recorded backing vocals on Ronnie Wood’s solo song ‘I Can Feel The Fire’ that same night. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are also on Woods song.

The limited edition white vinyl 12 inch of ‘Dancing In The Streets’ will be released 29 August 2025.

Mick Jagger said this week, “We had such a laugh doing Dancing in the Street with both the song recorded in the studio and the video done in one day. Remarkable how we pulled it off really. The video is hilarious to watch now. We enjoyed camping it up and trying to impersonate each other’s moves, making it up as we went along. It was the only time David and myself collaborated on anything, which is a real shame”.

(Mick seems to has misplaced his memory of David on ‘Its Only Rock n Roll’ and I Can Feel The Fire’.)

SIDE ONE
1. Dancing In The Street (Clearmountain Mix) (3.11)
2. Dancing In The Street (Instrumental) (3.17)
3. Dancing In The Street (Steve Thompson Mix) (4.42)
SIDE TWO
1. Dancing In The Street (Edit) (3.24)
2. Dancing In The Street (Dub) (4.43)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sly Stone
Leo Sayer Shares His Thoughts on The Passing of Sly Stone

There really is a riot going on right now, so what a poignant moment it seems to be to lose a hero I never met, yet a man I often imagined as my soul brother. I worked with many of his alumni (including the man who helped invent him, fellow San Fran disk jockey Tom Donahue), and to say they and he inspired me would be a useless understatement.

24 hours ago
The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
The Doobies Brothers Release First Album With Michael McDonald in 45 Years

The Doobie Brothers have released ‘Walk This Road’, their first album since 1980’s ‘One Step Closer’ 45 years ago to feature Michael McDonald as a full member of the band.

1 day ago
Deep Purple 2005- photo by Bruce Payne
Deep Purple To Release 20th Anniversary Remix of Underrated ‘Rapture of the Deep’

Deep Purple will release a 20th anniversary remix of the largely ignored 2005 album ‘Rapture of the Deep’.

1 day ago
Sly Stone
Funk Legend Sly Stone Has Died Aged 82

Sly Stone of the legendary Sly & The Family Stone has died at the age of 82.

1 day ago
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne Joins Olivia Rodrigo at Governor’s Ball in New York

Olivia Rodrigo stunned fans by bringing new wave legend David Byrne on stage with her at the Governors Ball festival in New York on Saturday night.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney in Liverpool UK 7 June 2025
Paul McCartney Joins Bruce Springsteen For Two Songs At E Street Band Liverpool Concert

Sir Paul McCartney has popped up for two songs with Bruce Springsteen at his Liverpool concert as part of the Land of Hope and Dreams tour.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Defiant
Jimmy Barnes Plays First Defiant Tour Show And Premieres A Chunk of The New Album Live

Jimmy Barnes has played the first show of the Defiant tour in Adelaide, South Australia, on the day his 21st solo album ‘Defiant’ was released and showcases how ‘Defiant’ is an album from show ready songs to play live.

3 days ago