David Bowie and Mick Jagger ‘Dancing In the Street’ Is Getting A 40th Anniversary Release - Noise11.com

David Bowie and Mick Jagger’s ‘Dancing In The Street’ was released on August 27, 1985. The song was recorded to raise funds for Live Aid. It was originally intended to be a live performance at Live Aid on 13 July 1985 with Bowie live from London and Jagger live from Philadelphia but due to technical issues on the day, it didn’t happen.

The song was recorded in June 1985 at Westside Studios in London while Bowie was recording his songs for the movie ‘Absolute Beginners’.

This wasn’t the first time Jagger and Bowie recorded together. Bowie sings backing vocals uncredited on The Rolling Stones 1974 classic ‘It’s Only Rock n Roll (But I Like It).

Bowie also recorded backing vocals on Ronnie Wood’s solo song ‘I Can Feel The Fire’ that same night. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are also on Woods song.

The limited edition white vinyl 12 inch of ‘Dancing In The Streets’ will be released 29 August 2025.

Mick Jagger said this week, “We had such a laugh doing Dancing in the Street with both the song recorded in the studio and the video done in one day. Remarkable how we pulled it off really. The video is hilarious to watch now. We enjoyed camping it up and trying to impersonate each other’s moves, making it up as we went along. It was the only time David and myself collaborated on anything, which is a real shame”.

(Mick seems to has misplaced his memory of David on ‘Its Only Rock n Roll’ and I Can Feel The Fire’.)

SIDE ONE

1. Dancing In The Street (Clearmountain Mix) (3.11)

2. Dancing In The Street (Instrumental) (3.17)

3. Dancing In The Street (Steve Thompson Mix) (4.42)

SIDE TWO

1. Dancing In The Street (Edit) (3.24)

2. Dancing In The Street (Dub) (4.43)

