Motörhead Premiere ‘Leavin’ Here’ Video - Noise11.com

Motörhead have a new video for their 1976 previously unreleased song ‘Leavin’ Here’, from the upcoming album ‘The Manticore Tapes’.

‘The Manticore Tapes’ features previously unreleased songs recorded in 1976 with the ‘Three Amigos’ era of Motörhead, Lemmy (bass/vocals), Fast Eddie Clarke(guitar) and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor (drums).

In August 1976 the band set up at Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s legendary Manticore Studio in Fulham to rehearse and showcase the new lineup. While they were there they recorded together for the very first time and now, forty nine years later, this long lost tape has surfaced, been dusted off and restored in all its raw glory, to celebrate the seminal hard rock bands 50th anniversary.

‘The Manticore Tapes’ will be released 27 June 2025.

LP1

Intro (Instrumental)

Leavin’ Here

Vibrator

Help Keep Us on the Road

The Watcher

Motörhead

Witch Doctor (Instrumental)

Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Instrumental)

Leavin’ Here (Alternate Take)

Vibrator (Alternate Take)

The Watcher (Alternate Take)

LP2 Live: Blitzkreig on Birmingham ’77

Motörhead

Vibrator

Keep Us On The Road

The Watcher

Iron Horse

Leavin’ Here

On Parole

I’m Your Witch Doctor

Train Kept a-Rollin’

City Kids

White Line Fever

7″ Live at Barbarella’s Birmingham ’77

(previously unreleased)

Motörhead

Keep Us On The Road

LP & CD

Intro (Instrumental)

Leavin’ Here

Vibrator

Help Keep Us on the Road

The Watcher

Motörhead

Witch Doctor (Instrumental)

Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Instrumental)

Leavin’ Here (Alternate Take)

Vibrator (Alternate Take)

The Watcher (Alternate Take)

