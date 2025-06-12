Motörhead Premiere ‘Leavin’ Here’ Video - Noise11.com

Motörhead have a new video for their 1976 previously unreleased song ‘Leavin’ Here’, from the upcoming album ‘The Manticore Tapes’.
‘The Manticore Tapes’ features previously unreleased songs recorded in 1976 with the ‘Three Amigos’ era of Motörhead, Lemmy (bass/vocals), Fast Eddie Clarke(guitar) and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor (drums).
In August 1976 the band set up at Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s legendary Manticore Studio in Fulham to rehearse and showcase the new lineup. While they were there they recorded together for the very first time and now, forty nine years later, this long lost tape has surfaced, been dusted off and restored in all its raw glory, to celebrate the seminal hard rock bands 50th anniversary.
‘The Manticore Tapes’ will be released 27 June 2025.
LP1
Intro (Instrumental)
Leavin’ Here
Vibrator
Help Keep Us on the Road
The Watcher
Motörhead
Witch Doctor (Instrumental)
Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Instrumental)
Leavin’ Here (Alternate Take)
Vibrator (Alternate Take)
The Watcher (Alternate Take)
LP2 Live: Blitzkreig on Birmingham ’77
Motörhead
Vibrator
Keep Us On The Road
The Watcher
Iron Horse
Leavin’ Here
On Parole
I’m Your Witch Doctor
Train Kept a-Rollin’
City Kids
White Line Fever
7″ Live at Barbarella’s Birmingham ’77
(previously unreleased)
Motörhead
Keep Us On The Road
LP & CD
Intro (Instrumental)
Leavin’ Here
Vibrator
Help Keep Us on the Road
The Watcher
Motörhead
Witch Doctor (Instrumental)
Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Instrumental)
Leavin’ Here (Alternate Take)
Vibrator (Alternate Take)
The Watcher (Alternate Take)
