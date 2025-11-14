 Cavetown Returns With New Single “NPC” And Confirms Australian Dates For February 2026 - Noise11.com
Cavetown releases new single Npc ahead of Running With Scissors

Cavetown by Jaxon Whittington

Cavetown Returns With New Single “NPC” And Confirms Australian Dates For February 2026

by Noise11.com on November 14, 2025

in News

Six time Platinum-selling indie artist Cavetown, the project of English singer and songwriter Robin Skinner, has released his new single NPC, the fourth preview from his upcoming album Running With Scissors, due 16 January 2026. The single arrives as Skinner prepares for an Australian visit next February, where he will appear at Laneway Festival alongside headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

NPC captures the pace and pressure of a touring life that rarely slows, with Skinner transforming exhaustion into introspection. The track revisits his childhood imaginary friend, Mr Nobody, and reimagines that figure as an adult mirror, reflecting the feeling of watching life unfold from a step outside the frame.

Written mid-tour, the song adopts a pop punk edge that complements the warm melodies and gentle honesty that have defined Cavetown’s sound for more than a decade. Skinner describes the song as emerging from a sense of detachment, where performing and travelling felt like a character being played rather than a life being lived.

Cavetown’s rise has been one of the most organic success stories of the streaming generation. Skinner began uploading music to YouTube in 2012, often recording in his bedroom with a simple mix of guitar, ukulele and softly delivered vocals. His early albums including Everything Is Made Of Clouds, Gd Vibes, Nervous Friends // Pt. 1 and Everything Is Made Of Stars built a loyal musical community long before global attention settled in.

His self-titled 2015 album displayed a growing production style, combining acoustic textures with electronic flourishes and laying the roots of the sound that would place him at the forefront of indie pop’s new wave.

By 2018, Cavetown had reached a wider audience with Lemon Boy, led by its title track and the now Platinum-certified Boys Will Be Bugs. His ability to articulate anxiety, identity and self-acceptance through delicate songwriting made him a defining voice for young listeners searching for artists who reflected their own experiences. Skinner continued to expand his range on the 2020 album Sleepyhead, released through Sire Records, before delivering Worm Food in 2022, a critically recognised release featuring guests including Beabadoobee, Pierce The Veil and Chloe Moriondo.

Running With Scissors promises to be Skinner’s most open body of work yet, exploring boundaries, adulthood and emotional renewal. Cavetown’s connection with his audience has been strengthened by his openness as a trans masc artist whose music often offers comfort to fans finding their place in the world. His platform has also become a space for advocacy, particularly through the This Is Home Project, launched in 2022, which supports organisations assisting queer youth across several countries.

The second annual This Is Home Project Benefit Show will take place on 14 December at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. Performances are scheduled from Annie DiRusso, Dreamer Isioma, Sidney Gish, Sydney Rose and Tall GFs, with more artists to be added. Proceeds will support New Alternatives, a service for unhoused LGBTQ+ youth in New York City, and the Lambda Literary Foundation, an organisation that champions queer literature. By year’s end, donations from the initiative will surpass $700,000.

Cavetown maintains a broad global reach with more than two billion streams and a combined following of over 3.5 million across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. His songs, often created in intimate home studio settings, have built a community that spans countries and generations. Npc represents the next phase of that journey, offering a shimmering reflection on identity and the grounding moments found amid constant movement.

Cavetown will return to Australia in February 2026 for Laneway Festival and two headline appearances. Presented by Handsome Tours, Laneway Presents and triple j, the shows will offer local fans their first opportunity to hear material from Running With Scissors live.

CAVETOWN RUNNING WITH SCISSORS TOUR
Wed 11 Feb – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thu 12 Feb – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Also appearing at Laneway Festival

