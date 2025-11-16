Metallica Close Australian Tour In Sydney With AC/DC And Rose Tattoo Tribute A Final Salute To Sydney Rock Royalty - Noise11.com

Metallica ended their 2025 Australian tour in Sydney with a surprise that honoured two of the city’s most influential rock acts, and the crowd at Accor Stadium erupted as the nods to AC/DC and Rose Tattoo rang out across the venue.

Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo used their now-famous “doodle” segment to launch into AC/DC’s For Those About To Rock and Rose Tattoo’s Nice Boys Don’t Play Rock And Roll, a pairing that highlighted the deep connection Metallica has long held with Australian rock history.

The gesture landed with extra meaning in Sydney, the city where both AC/DC and Rose Tattoo first formed. AC/DC began in 1973 while Rose Tattoo emerged in 1976, and both bands built their foundations under the guidance of Sydney label Albert Productions.

Many musicians crossed over between the two, including Angry Anderson’s early bandmate Phil Rudd, who moved to AC/DC, and AC/DC bassist Mark Evans, who later joined Rose Tattoo and played on albums that would shape the DNA of Australian rock.

A Tour Filled With Australian Moments

Metallica’s 2025 Australian tour has become a celebration of local music, and every city received its own tribute.

Perth heard Zebra by John Butler, Adelaide exploded when Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again by The Angels started, Melbourne witnessed Prisoner Of Society by The Living End, and Brisbane chanted as Smoko by The Chats took over Suncorp Stadium.

These moments have defined the tour, and Sydney’s homage capped off a run that has reflected Metallica’s long respect for Australian rock culture.

Metallica And Australia, A Long History

Metallica’s relationship with Australian audiences runs back to 1989, and the band’s influence from local artists has been acknowledged throughout their career.

James Hetfield has previously cited AC/DC as one of the most powerful musical forces of his youth, noting how much the attitude of Bon Scott and the heaviness of Malcolm Young shaped his approach to songwriting.

Sydney Setlist

Metallica’s Sydney show delivered a career-spanning set filled with classics.

Creeping Death – from Ride The Lightning (1984)

For Whom The Bell Tolls – from Ride The Lightning (1984)

Fuel – from Reload (1997)

Cyanide – from Death Magnetic (2008)

The Unforgiven – from Metallica (1991)

Wherever I May Roam – from Metallica (1991)

Kirk And Rob Doodle – live improv piece

(For Those About To Rock from AC/DC’s For Those About To Rock We Salute You (1981), Nice Boys Don’t Play Rock ‘n’ Roll from Rose Tattoo’s Rose Tattoo (1978))

The Day That Never Comes – from Death Magnetic (2008)

Moth Into Flame – from Hardwired… To Self-Destruct (2016)

Sad But True – from Metallica (1991)

Nothing Else Matters – from Metallica (1991)

Seek & Destroy – from Kill ‘Em All (1983)

Lux Æterna – from 72 Seasons (2023)

Master Of Puppets – from Master Of Puppets (1986)

One – from …And Justice For All (1988)

Enter Sandman – from Metallica (1991)

Next Stop, New Zealand

Metallica now head across the Tasman for their next show on 19 November in Auckland, closing the Australasian leg of the M72 World Tour with the same energy that has defined every stop so far.

