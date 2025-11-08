Phil Rudd Resurfaces Live With New Video From Full Metal Orchestra Performance In New Zealand - Noise11.com

New video has surfaced of AC/DC’s elusive drummer Phil Rudd returning to the stage in New Zealand, performing with the Full Metal Orchestra in July in a rare public appearance. Rudd, who has largely stayed out of live performance in recent years, joined the ensemble for powerhouse renditions of Back In Black and Thunderstruck, backed by the might of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.
The performance brought together two worlds rarely seen side-by-side, with AC/DC’s heavy rock grit fused with a symphonic backdrop. Seamus Johnson took on vocal duties for Back In Black, while EJ Barnes delivered Thunderstruck to a packed audience who witnessed one of rock’s most famously private drummers step into the spotlight once more.
Back In Black
Thunderstruck
Full Metal Orchestra has also launched a sign-up page hinting at more shows across New Zealand and Australia, meaning audiences may not have to wait long for another orchestral-rock collision featuring the AC/DC legend.
Born Phillip Hugh Norman Witschke Rudzevecuis in Melbourne on 19 May 1954, Phil Rudd is regarded as one of the most important drummers in hard rock history. Joining AC/DC in 1975, Rudd’s straightforward, groove-heavy drumming became the backbone of the band’s signature sound. With a simplistic yet thunderous approach, his playing powered early classics like High Voltage, Let There Be Rock, Highway To Hell and the monumental Back In Black.
Following bassist Mark Evans’ departure in 1977, Rudd became the only Australian-born member of the band, which says plenty about his impact on the AC/DC identity. When AC/DC was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2003, Rudd stood alongside the Young brothers, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams, a testament to his contribution.
However, the legendary drummer’s story has not always been smooth. Personal issues and mounting tension led to his departure from AC/DC in 1983 during the Flick Of The Switch era. Retreating to Tauranga, New Zealand, Rudd spent years out of the spotlight, racing cars, flying helicopters and playing drums only when he felt like it.
The call to return came in 1994. At the time, AC/DC acknowledged that although Chris Slade delivered technically, the band’s signature groove had been missing. Rudd’s return restored the sonic punch that had helped make AC/DC the biggest hard rock band in the world. His second run included Ballbreaker, Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice, Rock Or Bust and eventually Power Up.
Rudd’s career was again disrupted by legal issues beginning in 2014, including convictions related to drugs and threatening behaviour. These incidents sidelined him during the Rock Or Bust tour, with Slade stepping in once again. To Rudd’s credit, he publicly addressed his behaviour, sought help and gradually worked his way back to performing. In 2020, AC/DC confirmed his formal reinstatement for Power Up, although he has since stepped back from touring to remain with his partner during her battle with stage four breast cancer.
Watch the Noise11 Phil Rudd interview:
AC/DC kick off The Australian leg of the Power Up tour in Melbourne this Wednesday 112 November 2025.
AC/DC 2025-2026 POWER UP Tour Dates
Australia
12 Nov 2025 – Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground
16 Nov 2025 – Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground
21 Nov 2025 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
25 Nov 2025 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
30 Nov 2025 – Adelaide, BP Adelaide Grand Final
04 Dec 2025 – Perth, Optus Stadium
08 Dec 2025 – Perth, Optus Stadium
14 Dec 2025 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
18 Dec 2025 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
South America / Mexico / North America
24 Feb 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio do Morumbis
11 Mar 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Parque Estadio Nacional
23 Mar 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate
07 Apr 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
11 Jul 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium
15 Jul 2026 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
19 Jul 2026 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium
24 Jul 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
28 Jul 2026 – Denver, CO – Empower Field At Mile High
01 Aug 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
05 Aug 2026 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
09 Aug 2026 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
13 Aug 2026 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
27 Aug 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
31 Aug 2026 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
04 Sep 2026 – Notre Dame, IN – Notre Dame Stadium
08 Sep 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome At America’s Center
12 Sep 2026 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
16 Sep 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
25 Sep 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
29 Sep 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day