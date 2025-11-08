Phil Rudd Resurfaces Live With New Video From Full Metal Orchestra Performance In New Zealand - Noise11.com

New video has surfaced of AC/DC’s elusive drummer Phil Rudd returning to the stage in New Zealand, performing with the Full Metal Orchestra in July in a rare public appearance. Rudd, who has largely stayed out of live performance in recent years, joined the ensemble for powerhouse renditions of Back In Black and Thunderstruck, backed by the might of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

The performance brought together two worlds rarely seen side-by-side, with AC/DC’s heavy rock grit fused with a symphonic backdrop. Seamus Johnson took on vocal duties for Back In Black, while EJ Barnes delivered Thunderstruck to a packed audience who witnessed one of rock’s most famously private drummers step into the spotlight once more.

Back In Black

Thunderstruck

Full Metal Orchestra has also launched a sign-up page hinting at more shows across New Zealand and Australia, meaning audiences may not have to wait long for another orchestral-rock collision featuring the AC/DC legend.

Born Phillip Hugh Norman Witschke Rudzevecuis in Melbourne on 19 May 1954, Phil Rudd is regarded as one of the most important drummers in hard rock history. Joining AC/DC in 1975, Rudd’s straightforward, groove-heavy drumming became the backbone of the band’s signature sound. With a simplistic yet thunderous approach, his playing powered early classics like High Voltage, Let There Be Rock, Highway To Hell and the monumental Back In Black.

Following bassist Mark Evans’ departure in 1977, Rudd became the only Australian-born member of the band, which says plenty about his impact on the AC/DC identity. When AC/DC was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2003, Rudd stood alongside the Young brothers, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams, a testament to his contribution.

However, the legendary drummer’s story has not always been smooth. Personal issues and mounting tension led to his departure from AC/DC in 1983 during the Flick Of The Switch era. Retreating to Tauranga, New Zealand, Rudd spent years out of the spotlight, racing cars, flying helicopters and playing drums only when he felt like it.

The call to return came in 1994. At the time, AC/DC acknowledged that although Chris Slade delivered technically, the band’s signature groove had been missing. Rudd’s return restored the sonic punch that had helped make AC/DC the biggest hard rock band in the world. His second run included Ballbreaker, Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice, Rock Or Bust and eventually Power Up.

Rudd’s career was again disrupted by legal issues beginning in 2014, including convictions related to drugs and threatening behaviour. These incidents sidelined him during the Rock Or Bust tour, with Slade stepping in once again. To Rudd’s credit, he publicly addressed his behaviour, sought help and gradually worked his way back to performing. In 2020, AC/DC confirmed his formal reinstatement for Power Up, although he has since stepped back from touring to remain with his partner during her battle with stage four breast cancer.

Watch the Noise11 Phil Rudd interview:

AC/DC kick off The Australian leg of the Power Up tour in Melbourne this Wednesday 112 November 2025.

AC/DC 2025-2026 POWER UP Tour Dates

Australia

12 Nov 2025 – Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground

16 Nov 2025 – Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground

21 Nov 2025 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

25 Nov 2025 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

30 Nov 2025 – Adelaide, BP Adelaide Grand Final

04 Dec 2025 – Perth, Optus Stadium

08 Dec 2025 – Perth, Optus Stadium

14 Dec 2025 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

18 Dec 2025 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

South America / Mexico / North America

24 Feb 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio do Morumbis

11 Mar 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Parque Estadio Nacional

23 Mar 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

07 Apr 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

11 Jul 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

15 Jul 2026 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

19 Jul 2026 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

24 Jul 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

28 Jul 2026 – Denver, CO – Empower Field At Mile High

01 Aug 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

05 Aug 2026 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

09 Aug 2026 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

13 Aug 2026 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

27 Aug 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

31 Aug 2026 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04 Sep 2026 – Notre Dame, IN – Notre Dame Stadium

08 Sep 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome At America’s Center

12 Sep 2026 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

16 Sep 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25 Sep 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

29 Sep 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

