AC/DC Extend Power Up World Tour Into 2026 - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s world tour is powering up for 2026. Acca Dacca have announced another major extension to their globe-spanning trek, adding a 2026 leg that will take in stadiums across South America, Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The Power Up world tour began after the band’s long-awaited return to the stage in 2023, marking their first live performances in seven years. Now, with new 2026 shows locked in, the tour will carry the thunder through to next spring and summer, opening on 24 February 2026 at São Paulo’s Estádio do Morumbis before hitting Chile, Argentina and Mexico, and then crossing into North America for a sprawling run through Charlotte, Columbus, Madison, San Antonio, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Edmonton, Vancouver, Atlanta, Houston, South Bend, St. Louis, Montreal, Toronto, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

AC/DC’s Power Up album, released in November 2020, powered straight to #1 in 21 countries, a staggering feat for a band approaching their sixth decade. It was their first album since 2014’s Rock Or Bust and served as both a tribute to and celebration of the band’s late co-founder Malcolm Young. Power Up reunited core members Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, and Phil Rudd in the studio, though the current live line-up features Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (vocals), Stevie Young (rhythm guitar), Matt Laug (drums), and Chris Chaney (bass).

The new leg follows AC/DC’s 2025 run through Australia which starts 12 November in Melbourne. The Australian shows include two-night stands at Melbourne’s MCG, Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Perth’s Optus Stadium, and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium marking the first time the band has played a full Australian tour in 10 years.

It’s another milestone for a band that has defined Australian rock for over 50 years. Formed in Sydney in 1973 by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young, AC/DC’s first gig took place on 31 December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub. From those early pub circuit days, they exploded onto the global stage with 1979’s Highway To Hell and the monumental Back In Black (1980), the latter of which remains the bestselling album by any band in history with over 50 million copies sold worldwide.

In 2003, AC/DC were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2010 they were immortalised in Australian music history with the ARIA Hall of Fame induction. Despite countless imitators, no band has replicated their sound – a pure, unfiltered mix of blues-based riffs, shout-along choruses and powerhouse rhythms.

Support acts for the North American run are still to be confirmed, though The Pretty Reckless, who toured with AC/DC during earlier legs of Power Up, are heavily rumoured to return as openers.

In Australia, Amyl & The Sniffers are special guests on all shows with the Casanovas also playing in Melbourne, Large Mirage in Sydney, Oscar The Wild in Adelaide, Southern River Band in Perth and Headsend in Brisbane.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale 10am local time on November 7, with Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia opening at 12pm local time.

AC/DC 2025-2026 POWER UP Tour Dates

Australia

12 Nov 2025 – Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground

16 Nov 2025 – Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground

21 Nov 2025 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

25 Nov 2025 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

30 Nov 2025 – Adelaide, BP Adelaide Grand Final

04 Dec 2025 – Perth, Optus Stadium

08 Dec 2025 – Perth, Optus Stadium

14 Dec 2025 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

18 Dec 2025 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

South America / Mexico / North America

24 Feb 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio do Morumbis

11 Mar 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Parque Estadio Nacional

23 Mar 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

07 Apr 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

11 Jul 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

15 Jul 2026 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

19 Jul 2026 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

24 Jul 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

28 Jul 2026 – Denver, CO – Empower Field At Mile High

01 Aug 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

05 Aug 2026 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

09 Aug 2026 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

13 Aug 2026 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

27 Aug 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

31 Aug 2026 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04 Sep 2026 – Notre Dame, IN – Notre Dame Stadium

08 Sep 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome At America’s Center

12 Sep 2026 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

16 Sep 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25 Sep 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

29 Sep 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

