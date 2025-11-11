AC/DC Production Crew Reveal Massive Power Up Tour Build — Noise11 Q&A - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s Power Up tour isn’t only a celebration of Australia’s greatest rock export, it is a masterclass in world-class touring logistics. In this backstage Noise11 interview, Paul Cashmere speaks with AC/DC Production Director Dale Skjerseth, Production Manager Will Keating, and Australian promoter Christo Van Egmond to reveal how a tour of this scale actually happens.

The band arrive with 28 trucks of production and 24 trucks of steel, building a 300-tonne stage footprint. With 85 travelling crew and 88 local crew joining each load-in, the system is precise and military-like. AC/DC’s stage takes three days to erect, but thanks to a leap-frogging steel system, the next city is already being built before the current show even begins.

Christo speaks to his decades-long family legacy promoting AC/DC in Australia, dating back to his father, legendary concert promoter Garry Van Egmond. He explains how quickly the tour came together following AC/DC’s Power Trip festival appearance and international dates, with planning kicking off in February-March.

We also dive into the support act choices – Amyl And The Sniffers and The Casanovas – selected for their authentic hard-rock energy and connection to Australian rock culture. The band were fully behind the lineup, and Amyl inked the deal within hours, even moving a date to make it happen.

From logistics to legacy, this interview highlights the dedication, precision and passion powering AC/DC’s triumphant homecoming.

Watch the time lapse footage of the stage setup:

Melbourne

Melbourne’s own The Casanovas will fire up the Melbourne Cricket Ground for both opening nights. Formed in 1999, The Casanovas made their name with raw, riff-heavy energy and a commitment to classic rock attitude. Their self-titled debut arrived in 2004, packed with swagger and punch, and saw the band touring internationally with The Datsuns, Motorhead and The Darkness. More than two decades later, the trio remains one of Australia’s tightest and most relentless live acts, tailor-made to set the tone for AC/DC’s homecoming.

Sydney

Over in Sydney, the stage at Accor Stadium will belong to Large Mirage, a local band known for blending bluesy rock grit with modern punch. Their sound recalls the stadium-filling riffs of the 1970s, bringing an old-school intensity that perfectly fits the AC/DC aesthetic. Large Mirage’s growing reputation as one of Sydney’s most ferocious live bands makes them a natural choice to open the city’s two massive nights.

Adelaide

Adelaide gets its own sonic explosion when Oscar The Wild joins the lineup at the bp Adelaide Grand Final. The South Australian outfit’s reputation for infectious, hard-hitting rock has been spreading fast thanks to their relentless touring and hook-laden songwriting. Expect no slow starts when Oscar The Wild plug in and let loose before AC/DC take the stage.

Perth

In Perth, beloved Western Australian favourites Southern River Band will bring their trademark showmanship to Optus Stadium. Led by frontman Cal Kramer, the band’s mix of blistering guitars, humour and unfiltered energy has earned them cult status nationwide. With their high-voltage performances and throwback spirit, they’ll be right at home setting the stage for the biggest hard rock act on the planet.

Brisbane

Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium will roar early each night as rising heavy rockers Headsend unleash their thundering sound. Known for their crushing riffs and ferocious delivery, Headsend have built their name on the local circuit and are now stepping up to the biggest stage of their career. Their inclusion rounds out a national lineup that celebrates every corner of Australia’s rock legacy.

AC/DC’s 2025 tour marks their first Australian stadium shows in years, following the band’s reactivation with frontman Brian Johnson and lead guitarist Angus Young leading the charge. The last time AC/DC hit Australian stages was during their Rock Or Bust tour in 2015, which drew more than half a million fans nationwide. The return of the thunder promises to be even bigger this time around, uniting generations of fans under the unmistakable crackle of electricity that only AC/DC can deliver.

Amyl & The Sniffers were already confirmed as direct support so consider the five new opening acts a bonus.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Sunday 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium

Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium

Monday 8 December – Perth Optus Stadium

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

Thursday 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

