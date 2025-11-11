 Amyl And The Sniffers To Detonate Fed Square With Surprise Free Show - Noise11.com
Melbourne will be hit with a blast of homegrown rock fury this Friday 14 November when Amyl And The Sniffers return to the city for a surprise free concert at Fed Square.

Announced just days before kick-off, the show offers fans a rare chance to see Australia’s most explosive modern punk-rock export tear up their hometown without a ticket price in sight.

The gig lands at a moment of high-voltage momentum. The band has just stepped offstage from their first appearance as special guests on AC/DC’s Power Up Australian tour, joining the rock giants as they roar across the country through November and December 2025. Amyl And The Sniffers will bring that same energy back into the heart of Melbourne, delivering the kind of raucous, breakneck set that has taken them from suburban share-house rehearsals to festival main stages across the world.

Formed in the Melbourne suburb of Balaclava in 2016, Amy Taylor, Bryce Wilson, Declan Mehrtens and Gus Romer wasted no time in making an impact. Their earliest EP, Giddy Up, was famously written and recorded in just 12 hours, laying the foundation for a sound steeped in classic Australian pub rock energy and 1970s punk grit. From the start, the band channelled the wild, unfiltered energy of Iggy Pop, The Damned and the rawness of Australian legends like AC/DC, while forging something fiercely contemporary and unmistakably their own.

Their self-titled debut album arrived in 2019, winning the ARIA Award for Best Rock Album and catapulting the group onto the international circuit. The follow-up, Comfort To Me, landed in 2021 and saw the band rise further, opening arena runs for Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy, then The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction, all while selling out headline shows across Europe, the United States and South America.

By the time Cartoon Darkness arrived in 2024, the band had cemented their place as one of Australia’s most important guitar acts of the era. Their relentless global touring schedule – including Glastonbury, Coachella and a run supporting Foo Fighters – positioned vocalist Amy Taylor as one of the most dynamic and recognisable frontwomen in modern rock. Tracks like Jerkin’ and U Should Not Be Doing That landed in the Triple J Hottest 100, further proving their influence.

Friday’s performance, titled High Voltage, continues Fed Square’s growing tradition of presenting massive outdoor live events free to the public. In recent years the precinct has hosted enormous crowds for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Robbie Williams, Eddy Current Suppression Ring and more, underscoring Melbourne’s status as a global live music capital. Joining Amyl And The Sniffers on the night will be Melbourne pop-rock outfit Public Figures, featuring Evie Vlah and Gigi Argiro, who will warm the stage with a blend of AC/DC classics and their own punchy originals.

The event runs from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Fed Square main stage and is open to fans of all ages. With the city already buzzing from AC/DC’s arrival, this surprise gig is set to supercharge Melbourne’s rock heartbeat once again.

Event details
High Voltage featuring Amyl And The Sniffers
Friday 14 November 2025
7.30pm to 9.30pm
Fed Square Main Stage, Melbourne
Support: Public Figures
Free, All Ages

