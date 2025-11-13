 AC/DC Deliver Big at Melbourne’s Power Up Tour with First ‘Jailbreak’ in 34 Years - Noise11.com
AC/DC perform live at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Power Up Tour, 2025.

AC/DC by Mary Boukouvalas

AC/DC Deliver Big at Melbourne’s Power Up Tour with First ‘Jailbreak’ in 34 Years

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2025

in News

AC/DC delivered big time at their first Australian show in Melbourne for the Power Up tour — and fans got a very special surprise. The band performed ‘Jailbreak’ for the first time in 34 years.

Eighty thousand fans packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday night, with another 80,000 returning this weekend. Australia hasn’t seen AC/DC since the 2015 Rock Or Bust tour — a run that felt bittersweet. It was the first tour without founder Malcolm Young, and frontman Brian Johnson struggled with hearing issues that made it difficult for him to lock in with the band.

Based on that, expectations were modest. But this time? The band blew them out of the water. The show exceeded even the most optimistic hopes.

Go behind the scenes and watch the stage set-up with the AC/DC crew here

At 78, Brian Johnson sounds stronger than he did a decade ago. And at 70, Angus Young continues to defy gravity and logic — his stamina borders on supernatural. Let There Be Rock stretched to a jaw-dropping 26 minutes, with Angus ripping through an 18-minute guitar solo that reminded everyone why AC/DC remains one of the greatest live bands on Earth.

The Power Up setlist stayed true to its European run, with one major change — ‘Jailbreak’ replaced ‘Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be’. The band kicked off with Bon Scott’s classic If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It), set against visuals of a car barreling down the Highway to Hell.

As a matter of respect, AC/DC still never perform It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll) — last played with Bon Scott on 17 December 1979. If you want to hear it live, you’ll have to catch someone else’s cover.

This show features 11 Bon Scott-era songs and 10 from the Brian Johnson years, including Demon Fire and Shot In The Dark from 2020’s Power Up — both giving this tour its modern edge.

All the signature props were there: the bell for Hells Bells, the cannons for For Those About To Rock, and a major leap forward in video production. Effects like lightning bolts through Angus during Thunderstruck, static electricity during High Voltage, and flames during Highway to Hell brought the visuals to a new level.

AC/DC Setlist – Melbourne, 12 November 2025

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (Highway To Hell, 1979)
Back In Black (Back In Black, 1980)
Demon Fire (Power Up, 2020)
Shot Down In Flames (Highway To Hell, 1979)
Thunderstruck (The Razors Edge, 1990)
Have A Drink On Me (Back In Black, 1980)
Hells Bells (Back In Black, 1980)
Shot In The Dark (Power Up, 2020)
Stiff Upper Lip (Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)
Highway To Hell (Highway To Hell, 1979)
Shoot To Thrill (Back In Black, 1980)
Sin City (Powerage, 1978)
Jailbreak (Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
High Voltage (High Voltage, 1975)
Riff Raff (Powerage, 1978)
You Shook Me All Night Long (Back In Black, 1980)
Whole Lotta Rosie (Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Let There Be Rock (Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Encore:
T.N.T. (T.N.T., 1975)
For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) (For Those About To Rock We Salute You, 1981)

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour Remaining Dates

Sunday 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground
Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium
Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium
Sunday 30 November – Adelaide BP Adelaide Grand Final
Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium
Monday 8 December – Perth Optus Stadium
Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium
Thursday 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

www.tegvanegmond.com

