 Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs - Noise11.com
Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs

Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs

Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2025

in News

AC/DC’s earliest recordings with founding vocalist Dave Evans have remained one of Australian rock’s great unknowns for more than half a century. While fans have long debated the extent of Evans’ contribution before Bon Scott’s arrival in late 1974, very little has ever been formally confirmed-until now.

Watch the new Noise11 Dave Evans interview with news about Rabbit as well

In a new interview with Noise11, Dave Evans has finally clarified exactly what was recorded in those formative months of AC/DC’s existence. According to Evans, five tracks were completed for what would have become the band’s debut album, before the group changed direction and re-recorded material with incoming vocalist Bon Scott.

“We had five songs down for the first album,” Evans tells Noise11. “‘Little Lover’, ‘Rock And Roll Singer’, ‘Soul Stripper’, plus the two singles ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’ and ‘Rockin’ In The Parlour’.”

Those two singles, released in 1974, stand as the only officially issued recordings featuring Evans as AC/DC’s frontman, marking the true beginning of the band that would go on to become one of the biggest rock acts in the world.

Evans also reveals that the band was preparing to record a sixth track, ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’, a song that later became part of the band’s early Bon Scott era repertoire. “I used to perform it with Angus on my shoulders,” Evans says. “Bon Scott copied that after joining. When Bon came in, he re-recorded those songs and rewrote some lyrics to material I had co-written.”

The original Dave Evans recordings-if they still exist-have never surfaced. “I don’t know if the original recordings are still around,” Evans admits.

Beyond the recorded material, Evans confirms that three additional original songs existed in AC/DC’s earliest setlists but were never taken into the studio. Those songs were ‘Stay For A While’, ‘Old Bay Road’, and ‘Midnight Rock’.

“Yes, they were all unrecorded,” Evans says. “Malcolm Young wrote Stay For A While and Old Bay Road. I wrote Midnight Rock.”

The only surviving evidence of these tracks appears on the extremely rare double live album In The Beginning, a bootleg-style release sourced from a rough live recording made at a Kings Cross pub during a rehearsal with new rhythm section members. The tape was later salvaged and issued without the band’s involvement, but it remains the earliest known live AC/DC recording.

“It’s a real historical snapshot,” Evans says.

Listeners who can track down the elusive release will hear the following performances:

Soul Stripper
No Particular Place To Go
Stay For A While
Carol
It’s All Over Now
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Rock & Roll Singer
Blue Suede Shoes / Shake Rattle & Roll / Tutti Frutti
Rockin’ In The Parlour
Bye Bye Johnny
Lucille
All Right Now
Baby Please Don’t Go
Honky Tonk Women

https://www.discogs.com/release/7053836-ACDC-In-The-Beginning

Among these performances is AC/DC’s unreleased early version of ‘Stay For A While’, sung by Evans, now viewable online.

As Evans continues to tour internationally and maintain a devoted following, the interest in AC/DC’s earliest era grows each year. With 2024 marking 50 years since the Evans-fronted AC/DC lineup toured Australia’s east coast pub circuit, renewed attention has been placed on the band’s origins and the material that paved the way for one of rock’s greatest careers.

Whether the original Evans-era studio recordings will ever emerge remains uncertain, but the singer’s recollections offer the clearest picture yet of AC/DC’s earliest creative steps. For historians, collectors, and diehard fans, these rediscovered details shed new light on the band that rewrote the rules of Australian hard rock.

Meanwhile, ‘Defenders of Rock’ was released on CD and digitally on October 31

Get it here:

https://rabbit.lnk.to/defendersofrock
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Metallica performing live at Marvel Stadium Melbourne during their 2025 Australian tour.
Metallica Close Australian Tour In Sydney With AC/DC And Rose Tattoo Tribute A Final Salute To Sydney Rock Royalty

Metallica ended their 2025 Australian tour in Sydney with a surprise that honoured two of the city's most influential rock acts, and the crowd at Accor Stadium erupted as the nods to AC/DC and Rose Tattoo rang out across the venue.

November 16, 2025
AC/DC perform live at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Power Up Tour, 2025.
AC/DC Deliver Big at Melbourne’s Power Up Tour with First ‘Jailbreak’ in 34 Years

AC/DC delivered big time at their first Australian show in Melbourne for the Power Up tour — and fans got a very special surprise. The band performed ‘Jailbreak’ for the first time in 34 years.

November 13, 2025
AC/DC Australian Tour Production Crew Interview Backstage
AC/DC Production Crew Reveal Massive Power Up Tour Build — Noise11 Q&A

AC/DC's Power Up tour isn't only a celebration of Australia's greatest rock export, it is a masterclass in world-class touring logistics. In this backstage Noise11 interview, Paul Cashmere speaks with AC/DC Production Director Dale Skjerseth, Production Manager Will Keating, and Australian promoter Christo Van Egmond to reveal how a tour of this scale actually happens.

November 12, 2025
Amyl and the Sniffers photo by John Angus Stewart
Amyl And The Sniffers To Detonate Fed Square With Surprise Free Show

Melbourne will be hit with a blast of homegrown rock fury this Friday 14 November when Amyl And The Sniffers return to the city for a surprise free concert at Fed Square.

November 12, 2025
Phil Rudd, acdc, ros ogorman music portrait, noise11 Phil Rudd music news noise11.com
Phil Rudd Resurfaces Live With New Video From Full Metal Orchestra Performance In New Zealand

New video has surfaced of AC/DC's elusive drummer Phil Rudd returning to the stage in New Zealand, performing with the Full Metal Orchestra in July in a rare public appearance. Rudd, who has largely stayed out of live performance in recent years, joined the ensemble for powerhouse renditions of Back In Black and Thunderstruck, backed by the might of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

November 8, 2025
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Extend Power Up World Tour Into 2026

AC/DC's world tour is powering up for 2026. Acca Dacca have announced another major extension to their globe-spanning trek, adding a 2026 leg that will take in stadiums across South America, Mexico, the United States and Canada.

November 4, 2025
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Lock In Local Future Legends For 2025 Australian Tour

AC/DC's long-awaited 2025 Australian tour has just grown louder with the addition of five powerhouse homegrown acts joining previously announced special guests Amyl & The Sniffers. The full-scale stadium run will now showcase a wall-to-wall celebration of Australian rock, with The Casanovas, Large Mirage, Oscar The Wild, Southern River Band and Headsend all confirmed as openers across the country.

October 20, 2025