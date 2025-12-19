AC/DC Close Australian Tour In Brisbane As Power Up World Tour Rolls On - Noise11.com

AC/DC have brought their Australian stadium tour to a thunderous conclusion in Brisbane, wrapping nine shows across the country with a final night at Suncorp Stadium on 18 December. For a band that began in Sydney pubs five decades ago, the homecoming leg of the Power Up World Tour reaffirmed AC/DC’s unmatched scale, endurance and cultural pull, while underlining why the group remains one of Australia’s most significant musical exports.

The Brisbane finale capped a run that saw AC/DC play to packed stadiums in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane, delivering a set that spanned the full arc of their career. From early Young brothers classics through to material from 2020’s Power Up, the tour balanced history with the present, without leaning on nostalgia alone. The closing Brisbane setlist leaned heavily on the band’s most defining era, while still making space for newer songs that have quickly earned their place alongside the canon.

The scale of the Australian leg reflected the ambition of the wider world tour. The production was shipped from the UK at the end of August in a vast logistical operation, filling 26 sea containers for gear and a further 48 containers for two complete stage systems. Moving that production between Australian cities required 26 semi-trailers for the main production and 42 trucks to support the twin stage builds. More than 300 tons of steel formed the backbone of the stage, while approximately 28 tonnes of PA and speakers powered the stadium sound.

Each show demanded a three-day stage build followed by a full day to integrate production, lighting and audio. After the final notes rang out, the teardown still took hours, with production packed down in four hours and the stage dismantled over a day and a half. In total, 1,161 road cases, carts and truss components moved around the country, connected by more than 13,500 feet of cable supplying power, lighting and audio. Each stadium night consumed around 500 kilowatts of power.

Behind the scenes, 155 crew members supported the Australian run, including 87 production crew, 38 steel crew and 30 local crew in each city. The distances involved made air travel unavoidable, with chartered 737 and A320 aircraft used to transfer band and crew between cities, amounting to the equivalent of roughly 750 flights when domestic and international travel is included.

The Brisbane show itself delivered a setlist that read like a history lesson in hard rock. Opening with If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) from Highway To Hell, the band tore through Back In Black, Thunderstruck, Hells Bells and Highway To Hell, alongside newer tracks Demon Fire and Shot In The Dark from Power Up. Deep cuts including Sin City, Riff Raff and Jailbreak sat comfortably beside stadium anthems You Shook Me All Night Long and Whole Lotta Rosie. The night closed, as tradition demands, with T.N.T. and For Those About To Rock (We Salute You), cannons and all.

AC/DC’s Australian dates formed part of a world tour projected to reach between 3.5 and 4 million people. The campaign has already taken in Europe and North America, with further European dates in 2025 and an extensive 2026 itinerary spanning South America and North America. Even by AC/DC standards, the numbers are formidable, reinforcing the band’s position as one of the few acts capable of mounting truly global stadium tours decades into their career.

Formed in Sydney in 1973 by brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, AC/DC built their reputation on relentless touring and songs that cut straight to the point. Albums such as High Voltage, Let There Be Rock and Back In Black did not just define the band, they shaped the sound of hard rock worldwide. More than 50 years on, the Brisbane shows confirmed that AC/DC remain a living, moving force rather than a heritage act, still capable of filling stadiums and delivering at scale.

As the Australian chapter closes, the Power Up World Tour now looks ahead to 2026, with sold-out stadiums already locked in across South America and major North American cities. Brisbane may have been the end of the road for Australia this time, but globally, AC/DC are far from done.

AC/DC Setlist – Brisbane, 18 December 2025

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (Highway To Hell, 1979)

Back In Black (Back In Black, 1980)

Demon Fire (Power Up, 2020)

Shot Down In Flames (Highway To Hell, 1979)

Thunderstruck (The Razors Edge, 1990)

Have A Drink On Me (Back In Black, 1980)

Hells Bells (Back In Black, 1980)

Shot In The Dark (Power Up, 2020)

Stiff Upper Lip (Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)

Highway To Hell (Highway To Hell, 1979)

Shoot To Thrill (Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (Powerage, 1978)

Jailbreak (Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

High Voltage (High Voltage, 1975)

Riff Raff (Powerage, 1978)

You Shook Me All Night Long (Back In Black, 1980)

Whole Lotta Rosie (Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Encore:

T.N.T. (T.N.T., 1975)

For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) (For Those About To Rock We Salute You, 1981)

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Sunday 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium

Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide BP Adelaide Grand Final

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium

Monday 8 December – Perth Optus Stadium

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

Thursday 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

AC/DC 2026 Tour Dates

24 February 2026 – São Paulo, BR – Estádio Do Morumbis

28 February 2026 – São Paulo, BR – Estádio Do Morumbis

4 March 2026 – São Paulo, BR – Estádio Do Morumbis

11 March 2026 – Santiago, CL – Parque Estadio Nacional

15 March 2026 – Santiago, CL – Parque Estadio Nacional

23 March 2026 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate

27 March 2026 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate

31 March 2026 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate

7 April 2026 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

11 April 2026 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

15 April 2026 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

11 July 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

15 July 2026 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

19 July 2026 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

24 July 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

28 July 2026 – Denver, CO – Empower Field At Mile High

1 August 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

5 August 2026 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

9 August 2026 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

13 August 2026 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

27 August 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

31 August 2026 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

4 September 2026 – Notre Dame, IN – Notre Dame Stadium

8 September 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome At America’s Center

12 September 2026 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

16 September 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25 September 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

29 September 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)