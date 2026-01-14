GayC/DC Bring Their All-Gay AC/DC Tribute To Australia For First Time - Noise11.com

There are tribute acts that faithfully recreate a catalogue, and there are those rare projects that reinterpret a body of work so convincingly it opens new cultural space around the songs themselves. GayC/DC sit firmly in the latter category. This February, the Los Angeles based outfit billed as The World’s First And Only All-Gay Tribute To The Music Of AC/DC will tour Australia for the first time, bringing their high voltage celebration of rock history to six intimate venues across the country.

Formed in 2013 by Christopher Freeman, bassist for queercore pioneers Pansy Division, alongside drummer Brian Welch, GayC/DC were conceived with a clear musical and cultural intent. Taking the songs of AC/DC, one of Australia’s most globally dominant rock exports and long associated with a blunt, hyper-masculine image, the band reframes that catalogue through unapologetic queer performance while retaining the musical muscle that made the originals endure. The result has earned them attention well beyond novelty status and a level of respect rarely afforded to tribute acts.

AC/DC’s place in rock history is beyond dispute. From the Bon Scott era through to the Brian Johnson years, albums such as Let There Be Rock, Highway To Hell and Back In Black helped define the sound and attitude of hard rock on a global scale. Those songs, built on Malcolm Young’s precision rhythm guitar and Angus Young’s explosive leads, have proven remarkably adaptable across decades and generations. GayC/DC’s achievement lies in recognising that strength and trusting it enough to reinterpret without diluting the core power.

That trust is evident in the band’s approach to material. Their reworking of Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap as Dirty Dudes (Done Dirt Cheap) highlights how closely the original structure is preserved while the lyrical perspective is joyfully subverted. Similarly, Gay Boy Boogie reimagines Bad Boy Boogie from AC/DC’s 1977 album Let There Be Rock, drawing a direct line between classic Australian hard rock and queer self expression.

The Gay Boy Boogie video, which nods to Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It, also reflects the band’s awareness of rock’s visual history. For Welch, that connection is personal. He has spoken about the impact of seeing bands like Twisted Sister on MTV as a young gay music fan, at a time when visibility was rare. That lineage places GayC/DC within a broader tradition of theatrical hard rock that has always flirted with gender play and provocation, from glam through to metal.

Musically, the band’s credibility is reinforced by the company they keep. Their take on Highway To Hell features guest appearances from Johnny Martin of L.A. Guns, John Bush of Armored Saint and former Anthrax frontman, and dUg Pinnick of King’s X. Those collaborations underline that this is not parody from the outside, but engagement from within the rock community itself.

For the Australian tour, GayC/DC will perform as a five piece, with Freeman and Welch joined by bassist Glen Pavan, guitarist Topher Ruby and lead guitarist Steve McKnight. McKnight will be a familiar name to Australian hard rock audiences from his work with Cry Wolf during the 1980s and 1990s. The decision to play smaller venues reflects the band’s emphasis on connection and intensity, allowing the songs to hit with the same physical impact that defined AC/DC’s early club shows in Australia.

The timing of GayC/DC’s arrival is also significant. More than fifty years after AC/DC formed in Sydney, their music continues to be a shared cultural language across generations. GayC/DC’s reinterpretation does not seek to rewrite that history, but to widen the frame around who gets to occupy it. By foregrounding joy, inclusivity and performance while honouring the strength of the original songwriting, they demonstrate how durable great rock songs can be when placed in new hands.

For Australian audiences, whether lifelong Acca Dacca devotees or newer listeners curious about alternative readings of classic material, this first local tour offers a chance to experience familiar riffs delivered with fresh intent. GayC/DC arrive not as a footnote to rock history, but as an argument for its continued relevance.

Tour Dates

Thursday, February 19, Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday, February 20, Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Saturday, February 21, Melbourne, Stay Gold

Wednesday, February 25, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Thursday, February 26, Perth, Milkbar

Friday, February 27, Sydney, Mary’s Underground

Tickets And Information

tributetouring.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)