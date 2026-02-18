Bon Scott 80th Birthday Celebrations Announced For 2026 - Noise11.com

The Bon Scott Estate has unveiled a global program of events, limited-edition releases and tributes to mark what would have been Bon Scott’s 80th birthday on July 9, 2026, reaffirming the enduring legacy of the AC/DC frontman.

by Paul Cashmere

Forty-six years after his death, Bon Scott remains one of rock and roll’s most recognisable voices, a singer whose work with AC/DC, Fraternity and The Valentines continues to resonate across generations. In 2026, the Bon Scott Estate, alongside exclusive licensing partner Perryscope Productions, will commemorate the milestone birthday with an international slate of collectibles, concerts, film screenings and archival releases.

Born Ronald Belford Scott in Forfar, Scotland on July 9, 1946, Scott spent his early childhood in Kirriemuir before emigrating with his family to Australia in 1952. The Fremantle years would shape both his character and his musical grounding, from drumming in the local pipe band to fronting Perth outfit The Spektors, later The Valentines. After a stint in progressive rock band Fraternity, including UK dates and a 1973 bill shared with Geordie featuring Brian Johnson, Scott joined AC/DC in 1974.

Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick said, “Bon was a pirate. He had the snarl, he had the attitude, he had the tough-guy appearance, but he had a wink in his eye too. I was the first person to ever take Bon out for Mexican food. He’d never tried it before. I remember he had tacos and Scotch. The same day that Bon died, there was a fire at the house I’d bought that Angus and Malcolm came to. The house burnt down, but I cared more about Bon than the building”.

Over six studio albums, culminating in 1979’s Highway To Hell, he co-wrote a catalogue that still defines hard rock.

To mark the 80th birthday, German studio icon Neumann will release a limited-edition signature product in partnership with the estate. In Australia, The Perth Mint will follow its sold-out 2024 silver proof coin with collector 1oz silver and 1oz gold bars bearing Scott’s likeness.

Artist Reg Mombassa, founding member of Mental As Anything and one of Australia’s most recognisable graphic designers, has created exclusive commemorative artwork for posters and apparel. Collectible specialists Knucklebonz will unveil their third Bon Scott statue, this time drawing on imagery from the 1978 Powerage tour. Previous editions referencing Highway To Hell and It’s A Long Way To The Top If You Wanna Rock N Roll have sold out.

Apparel collaborations form another key pillar of the celebrations. Dixxon Flannel Co. will issue a second limited-edition Bon Scott shirt in Heritage Tartan, following the 2025 Touring Tartan design. Copa Football Jerseys will release a Bon 80 football jersey, also in Heritage Tartan. Both draw on the officially registered Bon Scott tartans created with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers of Edinburgh. Additional limited designs will be available through Perryscope’s official online store and Australia’s Merch Jungle.

The estate has also partnered with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to supply archival footage to Scott’s official YouTube channel. The move follows the ABC’s 2023 Australian Story episode introduced by Brian Johnson, which featured the only recorded interview with Scott’s brother Derek. New content will include interviews with contemporaries and admirers including Rick Springfield, Bruce Howe of Fraternity, Sammy Hagar and Scott Ian.

Live tributes will centre on Scotland and the United States. Bonfest, The International Bon Scott Rock Festival, celebrates its 20th anniversary in Kirriemuir from May 1 to May 3, 2026. Presented by youth charity DD8 Music, the sold-out event will feature UK band Reef and former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade, alongside tribute acts and a pop-up merchandise store at the site of the original Scott family bakery on Bank Street.

In New York City, the third annual Bon’s Birthday Bash takes place on July 6, 2026, continuing a tradition that has previously drawn guest vocalists from across the rock and theatre communities. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum will host a one-night-only screening of Let There Be Rock The Movie, accompanied by a special display of Bon Scott memorabilia. Scott was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2003 as a member of AC/DC.

The music itself remains central. AC/DC’s current PWR UP tour setlist continues to feature eleven songs co-written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Bon Scott, among them If You Want Blood You’ve Got It, Shot Down In Flames, Highway To Hell, Sin City, Jailbreak, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, High Voltage, Riff Raff, Whole Lotta Rosie, Let There Be Rock and T.N.T. In 2025, T.N.T. was licensed for a Lego short film starring Tom Holland, while It’s A Long Way To The Top If You Wanna Rock N Roll found renewed cultural traction in an Australian Mitsubishi Outlander campaign.

Statues in Fremantle and Kirriemuir have become pilgrimage sites for fans, reflecting a career that bridged Scotland and Australia and helped shape a global rock identity. In 2004, Classic Rock magazine named Scott the number one frontman of all time, a testament to a presence that transcended era and genre.

The 80th birthday program underlines a truth that has endured since 1980, the songs remain vital, the voice unmistakable and the legacy intact.

