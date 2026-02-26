INXS Lead Australia's Push In 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations - Noise11.com

INXS are among the first-time nominees for the 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, placing the Sydney band alongside Mariah Carey, Phil Collins and Joy Division/New Order on this year’s ballot.

by Paul Cashmere

More than four decades after forming on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, INXS have been nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, marking a significant moment for one of Australia’s most globally successful bands.

The 2026 ballot features 17 nominees including Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, P!NK, Shakira, Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, Oasis and Joy Division/New Order. Ten of the acts, including INXS, appear on the ballot for the first time.

Under Hall rules, artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. More than 1,200 international voters, artists, historians and industry professionals, will determine the Class of 2026, with inductees to be announced in April and the ceremony scheduled for autumn in the United States.

For Australia, INXS’ nomination reopens the conversation about the nation’s representation in Cleveland. To date, only a small number of Australians have been inducted. AC/DC entered the Hall in 2003, recognised for global milestones including Back In Black. The Bee Gees, born in the UK but raised and launched in Australia, were inducted in 1997 after redefining pop and disco across multiple eras. Olivia Newton-John joined in 2022, acknowledged for her crossover dominance in pop and country. Melbourne-born bassist Flea was inducted in 2012 as a member of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

INXS’ global commercial performance stands comfortably beside those names. With more than 70 million records sold and three Grammy nominations, the band evolved from pub circuit regulars into stadium headliners. Originally formed in 1977 as The Farriss Brothers, the classic line-up of Michael Hutchence, Andrew Farriss, Tim Farriss, Jon Farriss, Kirk Pengilly and Garry Gary Beers became one of the defining rock exports of the 1980s.

Their US breakthrough was emphatic. Need You Tonight reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1987. Devil Inside climbed to No. 2, New Sensation to No. 3 and What You Need became their first American Top 10 hit. Never Tear Us Apart, Disappear and Suicide Blonde consolidated a run that placed INXS among the most successful international acts of the era.

The death of Hutchence in Sydney in November 1997, aged 37, brought an abrupt end to the band’s most celebrated chapter. His passing was ruled a suicide by the official coroner’s report. INXS paused public performances for almost a year before returning with Jon Stevens, later followed by JD Fortune and Ciaran Gribbin as frontmen. The group has not performed live since November 2012 but has remained active through archival projects and catalogue releases.

Never Tear Us Apart endures as a cultural touchstone, voted No. 1 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, reinforcing the band’s domestic legacy alongside their international record.

Beyond those already inducted, several Australians meet the Hall’s eligibility threshold yet remain outside its walls. Midnight Oil delivered sustained political and commercial impact in the United States with albums including Diesel And Dust. Savage Garden achieved two US No. 1 singles, Truly Madly Deeply and I Knew I Loved You. Nick Cave has built a formidable international catalogue across four decades. Kylie Minogue remains one of Australia’s most recognisable global pop figures, with enduring chart presence across multiple markets.

Historical US chart data further underlines Australia’s export strength. Rick Springfield, Helen Reddy, Little River Band, Air Supply, Andy Gibb and Men At Work each recorded substantial Billboard success, demonstrating that Australian acts have long resonated with American audiences.

The Hall’s selection criteria consider influence, cultural impact, scope of work and career longevity. On those measures, INXS present a compelling case, a band that bridged new wave, rock and dance textures while maintaining mainstream reach.

The Class of 2026 will be revealed in April. For INXS and Australian music, the nomination alone signals renewed international acknowledgement of a catalogue that continues to circulate across generations and borders.

