 Metallica Perform First Australian Show Of M72 World Tour In Perth - Noise11.com
James Hetfield of Metallica at Powertrip photo by Richard Gilkerson

James Hetfield of Metallica at Powertrip photo by Richard Gilkerson

Metallica Perform First Australian Show Of M72 World Tour In Perth

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2025

in News

Metallica has performed the first of their M72 world tour Australian dates in Perth. Noise11 breaks down the first show.

The albums featured were:

Kill ’Em All (1983)

Metallica’s debut album, Kill ’Em All, was released in 1983 and marked the birth of thrash metal as a major force in heavy music. Raw, fast and uncompromising, it showcased the band’s youthful aggression and musicianship, featuring blistering riffs and punk-inspired energy. The record laid the foundation for Metallica’s signature sound and the genre that would define them through the decade.

Songs performed:
Seek & Destroy

Ride the Lightning (1984)

Released just a year later, Ride the Lightning demonstrated enormous growth in songwriting and technical skill. Metallica began to explore more complex structures and lyrical depth, tackling themes of death, fate and social issues. The production was sharper, the musicianship more refined, and it remains one of the band’s most acclaimed works.

Songs performed:
Creeping Death
For Whom the Bell Tolls

Master of Puppets (1986)

Often hailed as one of the greatest metal albums ever made, Master of Puppets is Metallica’s defining statement. Combining precision, heaviness and intelligence, the album balances relentless thrash power with intricate compositions. It was bassist Cliff Burton’s final studio recording before his death later that year, cementing his legacy as one of metal’s most influential musicians.

Songs performed:
Master of Puppets

…And Justice for All (1988)
Following the loss of Burton, …And Justice for All pushed Metallica’s technical and compositional boundaries even further. The album’s complex arrangements, socially conscious lyrics and cold, dry production created an ambitious, almost progressive metal sound. Despite controversy over the near-absence of bass in the mix, it remains a fan favourite and a landmark of late-’80s metal.

Songs performed:
One

Metallica (The Black Album) (1991)

Known simply as Metallica, this self-titled release became one of the best-selling albums in music history. With producer Bob Rock, the band shifted to a more accessible, heavy rock sound — cleaner production, shorter songs, and massive hooks. It turned Metallica into global superstars and introduced them to mainstream audiences without sacrificing power.

Songs performed:
Holier Than Thou
The Unforgiven
Wherever I May Roam
Sad but True
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman

Reload (1997)

Arriving as a companion piece to Load (1996), Reload continued Metallica’s experimentation with blues, hard rock and alternative influences. Though divisive among fans, it showed the band’s willingness to evolve beyond thrash and explore groove-oriented songwriting. The record also featured one of their most enduring live anthems.

Songs performed:
Fuel

Death Magnetic (2008)
After a long hiatus and a period of stylistic searching, Death Magnetic marked a return to Metallica’s thrash roots. Produced by Rick Rubin, the album reintroduced fast tempos, intricate riffs and extended song structures reminiscent of their ’80s glory days. It was a rebirth moment for the band and received critical acclaim for restoring their classic sound.

Songs performed:
The Day That Never Comes

Hardwired… to Self-Destruct (2016)

Hardwired… to Self-Destruct built on the momentum of Death Magnetic with an even more confident, modern sound. The double album fused classic thrash energy with contemporary production and melodic sensibility, proving Metallica still had plenty to say — and shred — decades into their career.

Songs performed:
Moth Into Flame

72 Seasons (2023)
Metallica’s most recent album, 72 Seasons, sees the band reflecting on youth, identity and endurance through a mix of classic riff-driven metal and modern sonic weight. The album reaffirms Metallica’s position as elder statesmen of heavy music who remain creatively potent and vital in the 21st century.

Songs performed:
Lux Æterna

Live Jam (Not from a Studio Album)
Between songs, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo often perform a spontaneous live jam, sometimes paying tribute to local artists or experimenting with riffs and improvisations unique to each show.

Songs performed:
Kirk and Rob Doodle

Metallica Perth setlist 1 November 2025

• Creeping Death (Ride the Lightning, 1984)
• For Whom the Bell Tolls (Ride the Lightning, 1984)
• Holier Than Thou (Metallica [The Black Album], 1991)
• Fuel (Reload, 1997)
• The Unforgiven (Metallica [The Black Album], 1991)
• Wherever I May Roam (Metallica [The Black Album], 1991)
• Kirk and Rob Doodle (Live jam/improvisation – not from a studio album)
• The Day That Never Comes (Death Magnetic, 2008)
• Moth Into Flame (Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, 2016)
• Sad but True (Metallica [The Black Album], 1991)
• Nothing Else Matters (Metallica [The Black Album], 1991)
• Seek & Destroy (Kill ’Em All, 1983)
• Lux Æterna (72 Seasons, 2023)
• Master of Puppets (Master of Puppets, 1986)
• One (…And Justice for All, 1988)
• Enter Sandman (Metallica [The Black Album], 1991)

METALLICA M72 WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025

Nov 1 Perth, WA – Optus Stadium
Nov 5 Adelaide, SA – Adelaide Oval
Nov 8 Melbourne, VIC – Marvel Stadium
Nov 12 Brisbane, QLD – Suncorp Stadium
Nov 15 Sydney, NSW – Accor Stadium
Nov 19 Auckland, NZ – Eden Park

