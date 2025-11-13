Metallica Tip Their Hat To The Chats With A “Smoko” Surprise In Brisbane - Noise11.com

Metallica’s Australian tour has been nothing short of a love letter to Aussie rock, and Brisbane got its own wild chapter on Wednesday night, 12 November, when the metal legends tore through The Chats’ viral anthem Smoko.

The surprise came midway through the set, as guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo launched into the three-chord punk classic that first made The Chats global sensations in 2017. In true working-class fashion, Trujillo took the mic for the vocals, channelling Eamon Sandwith’s laconic delivery while Hammett grinned his way through the fuzzed-out riff.

“Leave me alone!” thundered through Suncorp Stadium as 50,000 fans roared the chorus back in unison, turning the brief interlude into a full-blown community singalong. For a moment, Metallica weren’t the metal titans who shaped the genre – they were just a bunch of blokes on stage paying tribute to the unfiltered spirit of Australian pub rock.

“Smoko” is a breakout song by Australian punk band The Chats, first appearing on their 2017 EP Get This In Ya!! before being released as a single on 14 August that year. Written by bassist Eamon Sandwith, the track captures a slice of working-class Australian life with humour, grit, and unapologetic honesty. Sandwith has said the song came to him while walking to a bakery, with guitarist Josh Price and drummer Matt Boggis helping shape it into the final version.

The song’s fame exploded following the release of its low-budget, DIY-style music video on YouTube on 3 October 2017. Shot by Matisse Langbein at Peregian Beach on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, the clip mirrors the song’s lyrics: Sandwith plays a laid-back lifeguard who encounters everyday scenes of Australian working life – from tradies on “milk crate thrones” to dole-office frustration. The relatable humour and authenticity resonated widely, propelling the video to viral status with over 22 million views by 2025.

The term “smoko”, Australian slang for a short work break, anchors the song’s tongue-in-cheek protest against menial labour and the grind of low-paid jobs.

In May 2021, “Smoko” was certified Gold in Australia, solidifying The Chats’ place as one of the country’s most recognisable punk exports of the 21st century.

The “doodle” section of each show has become a highlight of Metallica’s M72 World Tour, with Hammett and Trujillo giving every city a local moment. Perth got a taste of John Butler Trio’s Zebra, Adelaide erupted to INXS’s Need You Tonight and The Angels’ Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, while Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium came alive when The Living End’s Prisoner Of Society blasted through the PA.

Metallica’s connection to Australia runs deep. The band’s first visit came in 1989 on the Damaged Justice Tour, and over the decades they’ve built an enduring bond with Australian audiences. James Hetfield has often spoken about the influence of bands like AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, and The Angels on Metallica’s sound and attitude.

Earlier this week in Melbourne, Hetfield was seen wandering AC/DC Lane, stopping by a mural of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton and paying tribute to Bon Scott, solidifying how seriously the band takes its Australian rock lineage.

The Brisbane show followed the core structure of the M72 World Tour but came with a few surprises. Ride The Lightning made a return in place of The Memory Remains, while The Day That Never Comes and Moth Into Flame formed a powerful midsection. The night opened with Creeping Death and For Whom The Bell Tolls, and closed with the unstoppable trio of Master Of Puppets, One, and Enter Sandman.

Metallica Brisbane Setlist – November 12, 2025

Creeping Death (Ride The Lightning, 1984)

For Whom The Bell Tolls (Ride The Lightning, 1984)

Fuel (Reload, 1997)

Ride The Lightning (Ride The Lightning, 1984)

The Unforgiven (Metallica, 1991)

Wherever I May Roam (Metallica, 1991)

Kirk and Rob Doodle (The Chats – Smoko, Get This In Ya!!, 2017)

The Day That Never Comes (Death Magnetic, 2008)

Moth Into Flame (Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, 2016)

Sad But True (Metallica, 1991)

Nothing Else Matters (Metallica, 1991)

Seek & Destroy (Kill ’Em All, 1983)

Lux Æterna (72 Seasons, 2023)

Master Of Puppets (Master Of Puppets, 1986)

One (…And Justice For All, 1988)

Enter Sandman (Metallica, 1991)

Metallica’s final Australian show is Sydney Saturday 15 November 2025.

