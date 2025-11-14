Born Of Osiris And Signs Of The Swarm To Bring A Double Headline Metal Assault To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com

American heavies Born Of Osiris and Signs Of The Swarm will join forces for a crushing double-headline Australian tour in March 2026, marking the long-awaited return of Born Of Osiris six years after their last visit, and the first chance for Australian fans to witness Signs Of The Swarm in full flight since the band’s global breakthrough.

The run lands at a pivotal moment for both acts. Born Of Osiris arrive revitalised by the release of their seventh studio album Through Shadows, a record that has been embraced as one of the most ambitious and atmospheric works of the band’s two-decade career. For Signs Of The Swarm, the 2026 dates come off the back of a sold-out tenth-anniversary North American tour and the release of To Rid Myself Of Truth, the album that cemented the Pittsburgh group as one of modern deathcore’s most punishing forces.

Born Of Osiris have spent more than 20 years shaping, stretching and redefining the borders of progressive metalcore. Formed in 2003 in the suburban sprawl of Chicago’s Northland region, the group emerged during a fiercely creative period that also produced Veil Of Maya, Oceano and Monsters. The band cycled through several names and early demo phases as Diminished, Your Heart Engraved and Rosecrance before adopting Born Of Osiris in 2007, taking inspiration from Egyptian mythology.

Their 2007 EP The New Reign became an underground turning point, pushing the band toward technical deathcore aesthetics at a time when the genre was rapidly evolving. Major festival tours soon followed, including multiple appearances on the Summer Slaughter Tour and the Music As A Weapon Tour, placing the band on some of the most prominent extreme metal stages in the world.

Born Of Osiris’ 2009 debut album A Higher Place established their sound internationally, but it was 2011’s The Discovery that became one of the defining releases of the genre. Fusing dense synthesiser layers, polyrhythmic precision and an increasingly progressive sensibility, The Discovery set the template for what would become their trademark approach.

Throughout the 2010s the band released a run of acclaimed albums including Tomorrow We Die Alive, Soul Sphere, The Simulation and Angel Or Alien, each expanding their sound while building a dedicated global following. In the mid-2020s, Born Of Osiris underwent major lineup changes, including the 2024 departure of founding keyboardist and clean vocalist Joe Buras and the 2025 exit of long-time guitarist Lee McKinney. Today the band functions as a powerhouse trio, led by founding drummer Cameron Losch alongside vocalist Ronnie Canizaro and multi-instrumentalist Nick Rossi.

Their 2025 release Through Shadows showcases the renewed chemistry of the updated lineup, taking the band into deeper, darker and more cinematic territory while retaining the technical intensity that has defined their catalogue.

Joining them for the 2026 tour is Signs Of The Swarm, one of the most relentlessly heavy bands to emerge from the American deathcore landscape. Formed in Pittsburgh in 2014, the group’s early albums Senseless Order and The Disfigurement Of Existence attracted immediate attention in the underground for their brutal, slam-influenced approach. The departure of original vocalist CJ McCreery in 2018 ushered in the arrival of David Simonich, whose ferocious vocal range became central to the band’s evolution.

Through albums such as Vital Deprivation (2019) and Absolvere (2021), the band widened their sonic palette with blackened textures and hardcore undertones. Their 2022 signing to Century Media marked a turning point, leading to two of their most successful releases, Amongst The Low & Empty (2023) and 2025’s To Rid Myself Of Truth. Guests across these albums include prominent figures from Lorna Shore and Whitechapel, reinforcing Signs Of The Swarm’s position at the forefront of contemporary extreme metal.

Born Of Osiris And Signs Of The Swarm 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 18 March Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Thursday 19 March Melbourne, Max Watts

Friday 20 March Brisbane, Brightside Outdoors

Saturday 21 March Sydney, Manning Bar

Pre-sale begins Monday 17 November at 9:00am local time, with general on-sale Thursday 20 November at 9:00am local time.

