Bryan Martin Announces First Ever Australian Headline Tour - Noise11.com

US country artist Bryan Martin will return to Australia in April 2026 for his first headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, following breakout success and a career-defining run on global stages.

by Paul Cashmere

Bryan Martin will make his long-awaited return to Australia this April, stepping into the spotlight for his first ever headline tour after building a formidable following on previous visits.

The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter first connected with Australian audiences at CMC Rocks in 2024, where he performed to a crowd of more than 45,000 fans. That appearance, followed by a run of arena dates alongside Chris Young, laid the groundwork for what now shapes as a pivotal moment in Martin’s international ascent.

In April 2026, Martin will bring his full headline production to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, delivering a set anchored by Platinum-certified breakthrough ‘We Ride’ and material from his latest album Years In The Making. He will also appear at the Meatstock festivals in Toowoomba and Gippsland as part of his Australian visit.

“When I came to Australia for the first time a couple years ago for CMC Rocks, I was blown away by the fans and the 45,000 in attendance singing my songs back to me,” Martin said. “Ever since then I’ve been looking forward to getting back. I’m excited to return for my first ever headline shows in Australia and see all the fans again.”

Martin’s rise has been built on persistence and lived experience. Born in Logansport, Louisiana, he grew up immersed in the realities of blue-collar America, working on an oil rig as a teenager while also playing American football and riding bulls. A serious injury from bull riding led to an addiction to painkillers, a period of personal crisis that ultimately reshaped his life. After briefly enlisting in the United States Army and surviving an attempted suicide, Martin channelled his struggles into songwriting, laying the foundation for a career defined by emotional candour and autobiographical depth.

His early independent releases, If It Was Easy in 2019 and Self Inflicted Scars in 2022, established his voice within the contemporary country landscape. It was the 2022 single ‘We Ride’, however, that shifted his trajectory. Initially gaining traction on TikTok, the song broke through to mainstream country radio in 2023, climbing to No. 3 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and later crossing over to the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2024. The track featured on his third album Poets & Old Souls and has since amassed more than 1.4 billion streams globally, cementing Martin as one of the format’s most commercially potent new artists.

The momentum carried into major touring opportunities. Martin joined Morgan Wallen on the stadium-scale One Night At A Time Tour and also shared bills with Jason Aldean, placing him in front of some of the largest country audiences in the United States. In 2025, he made his debut at Stagecoach Festival, a rite of passage for emerging country acts seeking to consolidate their status on the global stage.

Martin’s Cherokee heritage has also shaped his identity as an artist navigating and reshaping the boundaries of modern country music. His songwriting draws from traditional storytelling frameworks while engaging with contemporary production and outlaw-influenced textures. The result is a catalogue that speaks directly to themes of resilience, regret, redemption and survival, resonating strongly with listeners who recognise authenticity in his narratives.

His fourth studio album, Years In The Making, released in 2025, marks what many consider a creative peak. The record reflects a matured perspective, refining the confessional tone that first defined his work while expanding his melodic reach. The new single ‘Tug O’ War’ continues that evolution, balancing commercial accessibility with the stark realism that has become his signature.

Industry recognition has followed. Martin received a nomination for MusicRow’s 2024 Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year, an acknowledgment of both his commercial impact and his craft as a songwriter.

For Australian fans, the April tour represents more than a return visit. It signals Martin’s transition from festival guest and support act to headline draw in his own right. With country music continuing to grow in popularity across Australia, his arrival comes at a time when audiences are increasingly receptive to American artists who bring both chart credentials and narrative substance.

Bryan Martin’s April 2026 Australian tour dates are:

Tuesday 14th April, Brisbane, Brightside Outdoors

Wednesday 15th April, Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 16th April, Melbourne, The Espy, Gershwin Room

Tickets from Destroy All Lines

Pre-sale begins Thursday 19th February at 12:00pm local time.

General public on sale begins Friday 20th February at 12:00pm local time.

