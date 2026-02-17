Foo Fighters Announce 2026, 2027 Australia And New Zealand Stadium Tour - Noise11.com

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Foo Fighters Return With Nine Massive Shows Across Australia And New Zealand, Expanding Their Long-Running Bond With Local Audiences

by Paul Cashmere

Foo Fighters will return to Australia and New Zealand for a nine-date stadium tour stretching from November 2026 through January 2027, reinforcing one of the most enduring international touring relationships in this market.

The band, inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2021, will play Brisbane, Townsville, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne and Adelaide this November before heading to Christchurch, Auckland and Perth in January. The announcement follows their recent landmark performance in Launceston, the largest concert ever staged in Tasmania and the group’s first appearance in the city. On that night frontman Dave Grohl pledged the band would return before his birthday on January 14. The 2026, 2027 dates deliver on that promise.

Australia has been central to the Foo Fighters story since their first visit on the Summersault Festival in 1995. Across 13 tours, the band’s trajectory has mirrored their global ascent, from club shows in the late 1990s to arena runs in the mid-2000s and full stadium productions over the past decade. They have sold more than 1.8 million albums in Australia and achieved nine number one albums here, more than in any other territory.

The 2026 leg adds Townsville and Newcastle to the routing, extending the tour beyond traditional capital city strongholds. In Christchurch, the band will perform at the newly built One New Zealand Stadium, scheduled for completion in April, marking a significant event for the city’s revitalised live music infrastructure.

On stage, Foo Fighters are known for marathon, career-spanning performances. Recent Australian appearances have underlined both continuity and evolution within the band. The current lineup features Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and drummer Ilan Rubin.

The emotional weight of recent tours has remained palpable following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. At Australian shows in 2023, Grohl reflected on Hawkins’ deep connection to songs such as Aurora and acknowledged his presence in spirit. Those concerts also introduced audiences to a refreshed rhythmic engine, with Rubin stepping into the drum chair for this tour cycle. The band’s ability to adapt while preserving the dynamic thrust of songs like All My Life and Everlong has been central to their sustained stadium appeal.

The setlists in recent years have spanned the catalogue back to 1995’s This Is The Call, through to material from 2023’s But Here We Are. Australian audiences have also experienced uniquely local moments, including the live debut of The Ballad Of The Beaconsfield Miners, written after the 2006 Tasmanian mining disaster and later included on 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace. Grohl’s onstage storytelling has consistently reinforced the band’s affinity with this country.

For the 2026, 2027 tour, Foo Fighters will be joined by 16 rising acts from across Australia and New Zealand, personally selected by the band. The Brisbane show will feature Full Flower Moon Band and Mini Skirt. Townsville will see Full Flower Moon Band and Downgirl. Sydney pairs The Belair Lip Bombs with TEENS, while Newcastle hosts The Buoys and C.O.F.F.I.N. Melbourne brings The Belair Lip Bombs and FRENZEE, Adelaide features Kurralta Park and Spooky Eyes, Christchurch includes Dartz and Seek Help!, Auckland presents Dick Move and Ringlets, and Perth showcases Southern River Band and Last Quokka.

Tour Dates

Thursday 5 November 2026, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Saturday 7 November 2026, Townsville, Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Tuesday 10 November 2026, Sydney, Accor Stadium

Thursday 12 November 2026, Newcastle, McDonalds Jones Stadium

Saturday 14 November 2026, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Tuesday 17 November 2026, Adelaide, Coopers Stadium

Tuesday 19 January 2027, Christchurch, One New Zealand Stadium

Friday 22 January 2027, Auckland, Western Springs Stadium

Monday 25 January 2027, Perth, HBF Park

