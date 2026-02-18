Amélie Farren Announces Airheaded Launch Shows - Noise11.com

Brisbane artist Amélie Farren will take her debut album Airheaded to stages in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this April, marking a milestone moment for one of Australia’s fastest rising alt-folk voices.

by Paul Cashmere

Brisbane singer-songwriter Amélie Farren will launch her debut album Airheaded with a run of intimate east coast shows this April, bringing her sharply observed lyricism and minimalist alt-folk aesthetic to hometown fans following a breakthrough year on both sides of the globe.

Released in October 2025, Airheaded is the first full-length statement from Farren, an artist who has steadily built an international following through quietly arresting songwriting and a distinctive visual identity. The Australian launch dates follow headline appearances in London and Paris and a support slot across the UK and Europe with GRAMMY Award-winning artist CAM.

The past year has seen Farren’s profile accelerate. She supported Amy Shark on the Solo Acoustic Songs & Stories Tour across January and March and joined Rag’n’Bone Man for his Australian tour in March. She also travelled to the UK and Europe for headline club shows and showcase appearances, including slots at The Great Escape and Paris’ Oberkampf district, before returning home for two widely discussed performances at BIGSOUND 2025.

At BIGSOUND, Farren’s sparse, guitar-led set reinforced her reputation for atmosphere and narrative control, traits that are central to Airheaded. Written entirely by Farren and recorded in Los Angeles with producer Michael Keenan, whose credits include G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha and Melanie Martinez, the album leans heavily into character studies and psychological tension.

Farren describes the record as an accumulation of memories, conversations and fragments of night terrors, gathered and shaped into a cohesive body of work. The songs navigate complicated and unhealthy relationship dynamics, exploring obsession and vulnerability from multiple perspectives.

The opening track, ‘Ocean Sounds’, sets the emotional and sonic framework. Added to triple j and triple j Unearthed, the single established the album’s thematic threads, with lyrical motifs echoing throughout the record. Unearthed named Farren its Feature Artist in December, further consolidating her standing within Australia’s new wave of alternative songwriters.

Elsewhere on Airheaded, Farren adopts contrasting viewpoints to examine fixation and power. ‘pickuppickuppickuppickup’ is written from the perspective of a stalker, while ‘TREAT YOU LIKE A DOG’ flips the lens to the experience of being stalked. Additional tracks including ‘shiverrr’, ‘Jump The Gun’ and ‘CLEMENTINE’ extend the emotional intensity, building a portrait of characters caught in cycles of longing and control.

Music has been a constant for Farren since childhood. She joined the Sydney Children’s Choir at eight and was writing original material by 12. In late 2022, she began sharing minimal performance clips online, recognisable by two blue dots painted beneath her eyes. The understated videos resonated internationally, helping to cultivate a community drawn to her vulnerability and craft.

Her debut release ‘suffering’ in 2022 has since passed 15 million streams. It was 2024’s ‘Unsweetened Lemonade’, however, that marked her global breakthrough, surpassing 60 million streams and attracting listeners across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and South America.

The April launch shows will offer Australian audiences a close-range encounter with material that has largely found its first traction online and overseas. In compact venues across three cities, Farren will present Airheaded in a setting that mirrors its intimacy, with the focus squarely on voice, lyric and mood.

For an artist still in her teens, the trajectory has been swift, yet the emphasis remains on songwriting discipline and emotional clarity. With Airheaded, Amélie Farren steps onto Australian stages carrying a debut that signals both ambition and control.

AMÉLIE FARREN – AIRHEADED LAUNCH SHOWS (AUSTRALIA)

Sat 18 Apr, Brisbane, Junk Bar

Thu 23 Apr, Melbourne, Wesley Anne

Fri 24 Apr, Sydney, The Eveleigh

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)