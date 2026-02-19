Vika & Linda Announce Ninth Studio Album Where Do You Come From and Massive National Tour - Noise11.com

Beloved Vocal Duo Vika & Linda Reveal Their Most Personal Original Work To Date With New Album Where Do You Come From Supported By An Extensive 46 Date Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere

Vika & Linda have returned to the spotlight with the announcement of their ninth studio album, Where Do You Come From?, marking a significant creative milestone for the sisters. Scheduled for release on Friday 5 June 2026 through Mushroom Music, the record represents the duo’s most intimate and self-reflective body of work in a career that has spanned nearly four decades.

The title track, Where Do You Come From?, is available now alongside a new music video. The song serves as a poignant exploration of identity, inspired by the sisters’ upbringing in suburban Melbourne. For Vika & Linda, the title is more than just a phrase, it is a question they have navigated since childhood. Growing up with Tongan heritage in Australia, they frequently faced inquiries about their origins that refused to accept “here” as an answer.

This new era sees the sisters reclaiming that narrative. While they have been the voices behind the stories of countless other artists, Where Do You Come From? is their first collection of predominantly original material since 1996’s Princess Tabu. The spark for this songwriting resurgence was ignited during the creation of their 2022 memoir, No Bull, which allowed them to look back on their journey from singing in church to becoming ARIA Award winning mainstays of the Australian music scene.

Vika & Linda’s history is inextricably linked with the fabric of Australian rock and soul. They first rose to national prominence as members of Joe Camilleri’s The Black Sorrows during the late 1980s, providing the powerhouse harmonies on hits like Chained To The Wheel and Harley & Rose. Their debut self-titled solo album in 1994 further cemented their status, produced by Paul Kelly and featuring songs written specifically for them by the likes of Archie Roach and Mark Seymour.

The new single was crafted in collaboration with longtime friend Mark Seymour. Vika provided the lyrics to Seymour, who helped shape the raw reflections on belonging into a driving, soulful anthem. The album also features songwriting contributions from a stellar cast of Australian talent, including Glenn Richards of Augie March, Ben Salter, Helen Shanahan, and Cameron Bruce.

According to Vika, the album avoids being “light or fluffy,” instead focusing on the realities of mistakes, forgiveness, and the search for peace. Linda adds that while every record they have made has been important, this project involved reaching for something significantly deeper. The result is a ten-track journey that blends their signature gospel and soul influences with the wisdom gained from forty years in the industry.

In support of the release, Vika & Linda will hit the road with their band, The Bullettes, for their largest national tour to date. Spanning 46 dates from May through October, the tour will cover every corner of the country, from major metropolitan theatres to regional cultural centres. Fans can expect a setlist that balances the new original material with the classic songs and stories that have made them the most loved vocal duo of their generation.

Where Do You Come From? will be available on limited edition red vinyl, CD, and digital formats. Tickets for the national tour go on sale to the general public at 10am AEDT on Wednesday 25 February.

Where Do You Come From? Tracklisting:

Little Baby

Waiting On The Kid

I Hit Pause

Where Do You Come From?

What A Beautiful Thing

That’s How I Pray

Bliss

The Boy with the Broken Wing

The Imp of The Perverse

Return to the Sea

The Boats

Vika & Linda Australian Tour 2026:

29 May, Ringwood, Karralyka

30 May, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

31 May, Swan Hill, Town Hall

05 Jun, Wodonga, The Cube

06 Jun, Shepparton, Riverlinks Eastbank

07 Jun, Bendigo, The Capital

13 Jun, Melbourne, Recital Centre

18 Jun, Kyneton, Town Hall

19 Jun, Wangaratta, WPACC

25 Jun, Horsham, Town Hall

26 Jun, Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre

27 Jun, Frankston, Arts Centre

03 Jul, Tanunda, Barossa Arts Ctr

04 Jul, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

10 Jul, South Morang, PRACC

11 Jul, Geelong, Play House

12 Jul, Nunawading, The Round

16 Jul, Wagga Wagga, Civic Theatre

17 Jul, Canberra, Theatre

18 Jul, Batemans Bay, Bay Pavilions

24 Jul, Penrith, The Joan

25 Jul, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

26 Jul, Sutherland, The Pavilion

29 Jul, Dandenong, Drum Theatre

30 Jul, Narre Warren, Bunjil Place

31 Jul, Upwey, Burrinja Cult Ctr

07 Aug, Warragul, WGAC

08 Aug, Bairnsdale, Forge Theatre

15 Aug, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

16 Aug, Brisbane, The Tivoli

21 Aug, Hamilton, PAC

22 Aug, Warrnambool, Lighthouse Theatre

30 Aug, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

04 Sep, Moonee Ponds, Clocktower Ctr

05 Sep, Wonthaggi, Union Theatre

06 Sep, Queenscliff, Town Hall

12 Sep, Perth, Astor Theatre

13 Sep, Ravenswood, Hotel

18 Sep, Cairns, Tanks

19 Sep, Darwin, AANT Centre

01 Oct, Maryborough, Brolga Theatre

02 Oct, Caloundra, The Events Ctr

03 Oct, Cleveland, RPAC

08 Oct, Taree, MEC

09 Oct, Port Macquarie, The Glasshouse

10 Oct, Tamworth, Town Hall

