Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Cancel Australian And European Tour On Medical Advice - Noise11.com

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have called off all March to May dates in Australia and Europe following medical advice received by Phil Campbell.

by Paul Cashmere

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have cancelled their upcoming Australian and European shows after frontman and guitarist Phil Campbell received medical advice preventing him from touring.

In a statement issued to fans, the band said they had been “forced to make the decision to cancel all Australian and EU shows from March to May” following recent medical guidance. “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this is likely to cause our fans, but Phil’s health will always be our number one priority.”

The affected dates include a five-date Australian run in March, followed by festival appearances and headline shows across Germany, Norway and Slovenia through April and May. The Australian leg had originally been scheduled for late 2025 before being moved to March 2026.

The band’s Australian itinerary was set to include Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, marking a long-awaited return for Campbell and his family-led outfit. The European shows included appearances at No Playback Festival in Remchingen, Karmøygeddon Metal Festival in Kopervik and Open Air Tolmin in Slovenia.

Phil Campbell’s enduring connection with Australian audiences stretches back to his decades with Motörhead, the British heavy metal institution he joined in 1984. For more than 30 years, Campbell’s guitar work became central to the band’s sound, contributing to albums including “Orgasmatron”, “1916” and “Bastards”. Following the death of frontman Lemmy in December 2015, Motörhead ceased operations, closing one of hard rock’s most uncompromising chapters.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons emerged from the final years of Motörhead as a side project under the name Phil Campbell’s All Starr Band. The project was formally reintroduced at Wacken Open Air in 2016 under its current name, reflecting the involvement of Campbell’s sons Todd, Dane and Tyla. A self-titled EP followed, establishing a blueprint built on muscular riffs, classic hard rock dynamics and a lineage that traced directly back to Motörhead’s legacy.

Momentum built quickly. In 2017 the band secured a high-profile support slot on Guns N’ Roses’ stadium tour, exposing them to a global audience. Their debut album, “The Age Of Absurdity”, released in January 2018, received strong international support and earned Best Debut Album at the 2018 Metal Hammer Germany Awards. The follow-up, “We’re The Bastards”, arrived in 2020, recorded and engineered by Todd Campbell during lockdown. It delivered Top 40 chart entries in four countries and reinforced the band’s credentials beyond nostalgia.

The third album, “Kings Of The Asylum”, released in September 2023 through Nuclear Blast Records, marked the first studio recording to feature singer Joel Peters. In a late 2025 interview, Campbell confirmed the band had been developing material for a fourth album, with eight to ten ideas demoed in Todd’s studio. At that time, he indicated plans to consolidate songwriting sessions during a break in touring.

Line-up changes have also been in motion. Peters has since departed, with Julian Jenkins of FURY stepping in for live duties. Campbell had previously indicated the band would appoint a permanent vocalist in due course.

Beyond the band, Campbell released his first solo album, “Old Lions Still Roar”, in 2019, featuring guest appearances from Rob Halford, Dee Snider and Alice Cooper, underlining the regard in which he is held within the hard rock and metal community.

At this stage, no rescheduled Australian dates have been announced. Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase regarding refunds.

Cancelled Tour Dates

Australia

March 06, Brisbane, The Triffid

March 07, Sydney, Manning Bar

March 08, Melbourne, Max Watts

March 10, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

March 11, Perth, Magnet House

Europe

April 18, Remchingen, No Playback Festival

May 02, Kopervik, Karmøygeddon Metal Festival

May 09, Tolmin, Open Air

May 16, Oberscheidweiler, Resäcker Open Air

